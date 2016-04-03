A Woman Has Been Reunited With Her Cat 6 Months After It Went Missing In A Fire

A woman has been reunited with her cat after the pet went missing during a wildfire in Northern California last year.

The woman, known only as Nancy, last saw her cat Muscat six months ago when the Valley Fire tore through the area, the Middletown Animal Hospital wrote on Facebook

The horrific blaze in Lake County, California, destroyed nearly 2,000 structures and killed four people before it was contained in October.

Nancy had last seen Muscat when she was evacuated from her home, veterinary staff said. But on Thursday, she noticed a cat by her house that looked a lot like her beloved kitty.

"So she stopped, and he came to her," staff for the animal hospital wrote on Facebook.