People Are Laughing At This Teen's Savage Prank On His Neighbor

Blake Messick is an 18-year-old living in Houston. Recently, he told BuzzFeed News he was printing some memes when he noticed his neighbor apparently got a new — and unsecured — wireless printer.

Messick decided to play a little prank on his neighbor, à la Jim from The Office, and send him a message from his "printer."

"Hello. I am your printer. I have become self-aware. Run," he wrote.

Messick said he decided to try the prank to "make people laugh."

"Honestly I didn't think it would even go through to his printer," he said. But he thought it was worth a try.