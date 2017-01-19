People Are Emotional After Reading A Thank You Letter From President Obama

"You made me a better President, and you made me a better man."

Barack Obama wrote a thank-you letter to the American people on the final day of his presidency.

The 44th president wrote that it is tradition for the outgoing president, as one of the final acts of their presidency, to write the incoming one a letter.

"It's a letter meant to share what we know, what we've learned, and what small wisdom may help our successor bear the great responsibility that comes with the highest office in our land, and the leadership of the free world," he wrote.

However, Obama said before he wrote his note to President-elect Trump, he wanted to pen a note to all Americans to thank them for teaching him so many things.

