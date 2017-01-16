This Teen Shared Adorable Pics Of Her "Aggressive" Dog And It's Too Cute

People are now sharing their own doggo photos to speak out against laws banning the breed.

People are melting after a girl shared photos of her pit bull on Twitter in order to speak out against laws banning the animal.

Alyssa Lopez posted her message about her dog Buddy on Saturday. It has been retweeted more than 100,000 times.

My dog is banned in 40 countries around the world and 937 cities in the US because hes "aggressive". Here's the fac… https://t.co/jfIyCZipHm

"My dog is banned in 40 countries around the world and 937 cities in the US because he's 'aggressive.' Here's the face of a killer everybody," she wrote.

Alyssa told BuzzFeed News that her family found Buddy wandering the streets a few months ago.

They found his owners, but then the owners told the family that they didn't want to take care of Buddy anymore. Instead of giving him to a shelter, they had just let him out on the street.

"He is the sweetest dog, has a huge heart, and would never hurt a soul," Alyssa said.

People on both sides of the pit bull debate are very vocal, especially online.