Here Are The Best Tweets About That Pepsi Ad Starring Kendall Jenner

"Imagine the peace we would have in the world if Kendall Jenner handed ISIS a Pepsi."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on April 5, 2017, at 11:47 a.m. ET

ICYMI, Pepsi caused a huge controversy on the internet when they released a new commercial featuring Kendall Jenner. In the ad, Jenner walks away from a photo-shoot to join a nondescript protest, before bonding with a cop over Pepsi.

Pepsi initially defended the ad on Monday, but on Tuesday pulled it and apologized for it.
The ad has since become a huge meme, and it's seriously hilarious. Here are the best ones:

I AM SCREAMING
reggie @1942bs

I AM SCREAMING

David Weiner @daweiner

Boss: I need you to work late. Me: [sprays her with Pepsi] B: You're fired. Me: So I don't have to work late? B: No. Me: [winks at camera]
OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt

Boss: I need you to work late. Me: [sprays her with Pepsi] B: You're fired. Me: So I don't have to work late? B: No. Me: [winks at camera]

"I actually loved the Pepsi ad"
Mitra Jouhari @tweetrajouhari

"I actually loved the Pepsi ad"

Weird that everyone's mad at Pepsi but no one complained about this Coke campaign:
Pixelated Boat @pixelatedboat

Weird that everyone's mad at Pepsi but no one complained about this Coke campaign:

"Yo Kendall, im gonna need you to come through with a pepsi, these cops are wildin"
Kim Jong Tun @ignant_

"Yo Kendall, im gonna need you to come through with a pepsi, these cops are wildin"

When the cops come and you only got Coca-Cola in the fridge
Ira Madison III @ira

When the cops come and you only got Coca-Cola in the fridge

Training Day (2001)
jeff in real life @thecultureofme

Training Day (2001)

wake up, SHEEPLE, protest is the new brunch
Elahe Izadi @ElaheIzadi

wake up, SHEEPLE, protest is the new brunch

"It's not a cola." [taps board] "It's the resistance." ... "Mr. Draper, for the last time, you no longer work here."
James Poniewozik @poniewozik

"It's not a cola." [taps board] "It's the resistance." ... "Mr. Draper, for the last time, you no longer work here." https://t.co/FIAj4SfpDr

Waitress: We have Pepsi products. What would you like to drink? Me:
J @lionizejay

Waitress: We have Pepsi products. What would you like to drink? Me:

imagine the peace we would have in the world if kendall jenner handed ISIS a pepsi
wus poppin jimbo @BillRatchet

imagine the peace we would have in the world if kendall jenner handed ISIS a pepsi

"Oh nevermind. He ordered a Pepsi."
Eric Spring @ericleespring

"Oh nevermind. He ordered a Pepsi."

"YOU WANT DIET OR REGULAR PEPSI?"
MAXIIMUS @maxcdesign

"YOU WANT DIET OR REGULAR PEPSI?"

"Kendall please! Give him a Pepsi!"
Clay Jensen @antonioscastles

"Kendall please! Give him a Pepsi!"

"Hold my wig, Keisha. I've got some liberating to do!" "Um, it's Jennifer."
Tax-free Hands. @thewayoftheid

"Hold my wig, Keisha. I've got some liberating to do!" "Um, it's Jennifer."

"I'M TELLIN' YOU I GAVE THE OFFICER A PEPSI AND HE TOOK HIS HAND OFF HIS NIGHT STICK!" "Whoa slow down lemme get t…
Eric Haywood @EricHaywood

"I'M TELLIN' YOU I GAVE THE OFFICER A PEPSI AND HE TOOK HIS HAND OFF HIS NIGHT STICK!" "Whoa slow down lemme get t… https://t.co/M1d5RSgR4r

"Now just wait one second officers. I have a Pepsi."
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

"Now just wait one second officers. I have a Pepsi."

you vs the cop she told you not to worry about because she gave him a pepsi but he's still gonna hose you down with…
Chris Mohney @chrismohney

you vs the cop she told you not to worry about because she gave him a pepsi but he's still gonna hose you down with… https://t.co/JX8rTSdJYm

Me: "I don't have Pepsi with me" Police:
S'thembiso Gamede @StheeReloaded

Me: "I don't have Pepsi with me" Police:

when the cops start dropping tear gas on the peaceful protest
Adam @adamjmoussa

when the cops start dropping tear gas on the peaceful protest

Because apparently a can of Pepsi can end police brutality
BEYONCÉCAPITAL @BeyonceCapital

Because apparently a can of Pepsi can end police brutality

