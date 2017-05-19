People Are Enjoying This Woman's Simple Response When She Was Insulted On A Trump Tweet

BuzzFeed News

This is Ines, a Swedish woman who splits her time between Lund and London. She has built an impressive follower count on Twitter, which she told BuzzFeed News happened organically.

"Three years ago, I didn't think I'd be doing any of this," she said. "I was 'just' a finance student. My online presence began with Instagram, and now Twitter. I decided to use my platform for good."

She said she now tweets mostly about politics, and sometimes her life.

"I like to switch things up," she said.

On a few occasions, she has decided to respond to President Trump's tweets, though she said not all the time because "the interactions get quite unpleasant."

"His tweets are pretty outrageous. You don't expect that from a president," she said.

So this week Ines decided to respond to one of Trump's tweets she said she found "funny." Trump wrote, "With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!" She responded: "Then you must be really bad."

(Trump deleted the original tweet she responded to, but the new version is here.)

As people tend to do in response to Trump, a few people jumped on Ines' tweet with some "well...actuallys."

Ines came up with a pretty simple but kind of hilarious response.

Her tweet was soon picked up by other people on Twitter, who really appreciated her humor this week.

They were big fans of the thread.

Yes. This.

"The replies to Trump tweets make it all worth it."

Ines said she is happy her tweet seemed to make people laugh.

"I am guilty of sometimes reading the replies to Trump's tweets just for amusement," she said. "There is just so much anger. I'm happy this was a fun thing."

BuzzFeed News has contacted the other tweeter for comment on the viral exchange.

