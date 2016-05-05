People Are Loving This Woman's Clap Back To Donald Trump Update: The comment has apparently been removed from the photo. Twitter

ICYMI, Donald Trump chose to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by sharing this photo of himself with a taco bowl. Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA

"Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!" he wrote. One of Trump's main domestic policy plans is to force Mexico to pay for a wall along the U.S.–Mexico border.

The presumptive GOP nominee for president posted the photo on Facebook and Twitter. View this post on Facebook facebook.com

People were pretty pissed off and/or confused by the picture, and had a lot to say about it. Thought this was a FAKE Twitter. How stupid&self-absorbed. Trump taco bowls is your Hispanic outreach? #GOP #moron https://t.co/dkVhCY5mWr

But one comment in particular is really resonating with a lot of people (more than 60,000 to be exact). Facebook: DonaldTrump

The comment on Trump's Facebook photo, by a woman named Andrea Mucino, is a clapback of epic proportions. She wrote: Too bad a taco bowl isn't mexican, the Trump Tower Grill isn't either, you're not eating taco bowls from New York because you're in WV today, CInco De Mayo isn't a hispanic holiday it's a mexican one, and you are the same color as the taco bowl shell. But I digress!

To fact check, Trump has an event scheduled in West Virginia Thursday evening. It is unclear if he was in New York earlier in the day, or if the photo was taken a different day. The taco bowl was a special for Thursday at the Trump Café, located in the Trump Tower.

Mucino, who works for a political consulting firm in D.C., told BuzzFeed News she posted the comment because she thought the photo was "ridiculous." Andrea Mucino

Mucino said she decided to "poke the cat a little bit" when she saw it. "I found it pretty disconnected from the Hispanic population [in the U.S.]," she added. Mucino is half-Mexican and half-French, so she said Cinco de Mayo is a big holiday in her family. She is also a former Miss West Virginia, which is ironic because Trump used to own the Miss Universe organization before selling it last year.

Mucino felt compelled to speak out because doing so, especially in this election, is extremely important, she said. Andrea Mucino Mucino and a friend.

However, she had no idea people would react so strongly. "I'm completely shocked it's getting this much attention, because I think I'm funny, but I don't think everyone thinks I'm funny," she said. She has also been encouraged by the many messages of support. "It gave me so much more faith that the election is not going to be as awful, and people do believe [in] and do support what I said," she said.

UPDATE: The comment has since vanished from the picture, where it used to be the top comment. Facebook

Mucino said she didn't delete the comment, but finds it funny it is now gone. "I think it's pretty funny that {Trump] kept all of the awful messages on his picture but [kicked one off] that was kind of a joke," she said. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.