People Love This Guy Named Mike Pence's Response To The Election
This isn't his fault.
This is Mike Pence, the Indiana governor and vice president-elect. He tweets under the handle @mike_pence.
This is also Mike Pence, a different guy who says he is a "marathoner and grandpa." His handle is @mikepence.
The problem is, a lot of people are assuming @mikepence is the other Mike Pence. So normal guy Mike Pence has spent the last few months dealing with tweets like this.
He gets called a moron, and other things.
He's also been getting some, uh, interesting messages from Trump supporters.
Regular guy Mike Pence has had a bit of fun with the messages, especially since his tweets indicate he doesn't support the Trump campaign.
However, on Tuesday he shut it all down with perhaps the best response to the situation ever. Great meme game.
His tweet, which has been retweeted nearly 25,000 times, really resonated with people.
"You poor, poor bastard. Good luck, mate. I suspect you're going to need it," one person said.
Some other people thought he was preferable to the "real" Mike Pence.
"You might not be the Mike Pence we deserve, but you're the Mike Pence we need..." said one.
Some people really sympathized with him.
"Same." —Paul Ryan
Other Mike Pence also has tweeted at his name twin, spitting some fire at him over his policies.
BuzzFeed News has contacted Other Mike Pence for comment.
