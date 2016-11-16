BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Love This Guy Named Mike Pence's Response To The Election

news

People Love This Guy Named Mike Pence's Response To The Election

This isn't his fault.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 16, 2016, at 5:29 p.m. ET

This is Mike Pence, the Indiana governor and vice president-elect. He tweets under the handle @mike_pence.

Carlo Allegri / Reuters

This is also Mike Pence, a different guy who says he is a "marathoner and grandpa." His handle is @mikepence.

Twitter: @mikepence

The problem is, a lot of people are assuming @mikepence is the other Mike Pence. So normal guy Mike Pence has spent the last few months dealing with tweets like this.

Twitter

He gets called a moron, and other things.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

He's also been getting some, uh, interesting messages from Trump supporters.

Twitter

Regular guy Mike Pence has had a bit of fun with the messages, especially since his tweets indicate he doesn't support the Trump campaign.

God, the mis-directed followers of @mike_pence tell me, is in control now. Be very afraid.
Mike Pence @mikepence

God, the mis-directed followers of @mike_pence tell me, is in control now. Be very afraid.

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, on Tuesday he shut it all down with perhaps the best response to the situation ever. Great meme game.

Mike Pence @mikepence

Reply Retweet Favorite

His tweet, which has been retweeted nearly 25,000 times, really resonated with people.

@mikepence
Andrew Husband @AndrewHusband

@mikepence

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"You poor, poor bastard. Good luck, mate. I suspect you're going to need it," one person said.

@mikepence You poor, poor bastard. Good luck, mate. I suspect you're going to need it.
Angry Armed Asshole @DrunkenKarnie

@mikepence You poor, poor bastard. Good luck, mate. I suspect you're going to need it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some other people thought he was preferable to the "real" Mike Pence.

@mikepence please be vice president instead
it can happen here @spintheiryarns

@mikepence please be vice president instead

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You might not be the Mike Pence we deserve, but you're the Mike Pence we need..." said one.

@mikepence @KathyBurke you might not be the Mike Pence we deserve, but you're the Mike Pence we need...
Tom Katsumi @tomkatsumi

@mikepence @KathyBurke you might not be the Mike Pence we deserve, but you're the Mike Pence we need...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people really sympathized with him.

@mikepence I feel your pain, brother. @JoeyMcAllister
Michael Bolton @michaelbolton

@mikepence I feel your pain, brother. @JoeyMcAllister

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Same." —Paul Ryan

.@mikepence Hey Mike. I'm Paul Ryan. Want to start a band or something?
Paul Ryan @pryan2112

.@mikepence Hey Mike. I'm Paul Ryan. Want to start a band or something?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other Mike Pence also has tweeted at his name twin, spitting some fire at him over his policies.

@mike_pence, you and I are homonominal. you can't de-convert that. not even with electroconvulsive therapy. P.S., I hate you.
Mike Pence @mikepence

@mike_pence, you and I are homonominal. you can't de-convert that. not even with electroconvulsive therapy. P.S., I hate you.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Other Mike Pence for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT