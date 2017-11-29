Yes, I am serious, and don't call me Shirley.

American Airlines is scrambling after a reported scheduling glitch accidentally gave too many of its pilots time off for the holidays — leaving 15,000 flights without enough crew.

The snafu was due to a "failure within the pilot schedule bidding system," said the Allied Pilots Association, the airline pilot union, in a statement to its members.

"As a result, thousands of flights currently do not have pilots assigned to fly them during the upcoming critical holiday period," it said.

Dennis Tajer, the group's spokesperson, told Bloomberg they estimate the number of affected flights at more than 15,000 in the critical holiday travel period of Dec. 17 to Dec. 31.

American Airlines didn't specify the cause of the shortage or exactly how many flights would be affected, but acknowledged they were scrambling to "address the issue."