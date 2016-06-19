These Kids Wishing Obama A Happy Father's Day Are So Cute

President Obama hung out with a group of kids while on a trip to Yosemite National Park with his family over the weekend, and it was pretty darn cute.

The Obamas are touring Yosemite and other parks in honor of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

The president wrote on Facebook he is encouraging all Americans to get out and explore parks in honor of the milestone.

"At places like this, we connect not just with ourselves, but with something bigger -- with the spirit of America itself," he wrote.