People Are Losing It Over The Meeting Between Trump And Obama

However, some people were encouraged by the positivity of their interaction.

On Thursday, President Obama and his successor, Donald Trump, met at the White House for the first time.

Obama told reporters after the meeting, with Trump by his side, that they had an "excellent" conversation that lasted more than an hour.

“My number-one priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our president-elect is successful,” he said. “And I have been very encouraged by the, I think, interest in President-elect Trump’s wanting to work with my team around many of the issues that this great country face.”

A meeting between Michelle Obama and Melania Trump also went well, the president said.