People Are Losing It Over The Meeting Between Trump And Obama

However, some people were encouraged by the positivity of their interaction.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 10, 2016, at 1:44 p.m. ET

On Thursday, President Obama and his successor, Donald Trump, met at the White House for the first time.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Obama told reporters after the meeting, with Trump by his side, that they had an "excellent" conversation that lasted more than an hour.

“My number-one priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our president-elect is successful,” he said. “And I have been very encouraged by the, I think, interest in President-elect Trump’s wanting to work with my team around many of the issues that this great country face.”

A meeting between Michelle Obama and Melania Trump also went well, the president said.

However, people on the internet said the meeting seemed like it had to have been awk AF, considering the two have been insulting each other for over a year.

OH MY GOD
Samir Mezrahi @samir

OH MY GOD

Many wondered what Obama was thinking.

This one is magnificent. Look at Obama. "I am shaking this idiots hand. Don't expect a smile"
Wu Ming @twlldun

This one is magnificent. Look at Obama. "I am shaking this idiots hand. Don't expect a smile"

Especially once they found some of the photos.

*record scratch* *freeze frame*
Freddie Campion @FreddieCampion

*record scratch* *freeze frame*

Awkward.

Obama and Trump meeting be like
gravity @JoseNathen

Obama and Trump meeting be like

"Obama and Trump both looked like they were two kids who's [sic] mothers forced them to apologize to each other," one person wrote.

Obama and Trump both looked like they were two kids who's mothers forced them to apologize to each other
Jessie Wilson @JAnderson818

Obama and Trump both looked like they were two kids who's mothers forced them to apologize to each other

"Trump and Obama look like step-siblings who are meeting for the first time and already hate each other," said another.

Trump and Obama look like step-siblings who are meeting for the first time and already hate each other #Trump #obama #TrumpPresident
Spencer @Yungstar425

Trump and Obama look like step-siblings who are meeting for the first time and already hate each other #Trump #obama #TrumpPresident

Other people just couldn't believe this was all real.

you do not deserve to sit next to barack obama, orange man
emma @boreanazs

you do not deserve to sit next to barack obama, orange man

"Name a more existential crisis inducing duo. I'll wait."

Name a more existential crisis inducing duo. I'll wait.
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

Name a more existential crisis inducing duo. I'll wait.

And then of course, plenty of people imagined how Michelle and Melania's chat was going.

How I imagine Michelle Obama &amp; Melania Trump's meeting right now: Michelle: "Hi. I'm Michelle Obama." Melania: "Hi. I'm Michelle Obama."
Shawn Reynolds @ShawnWTVM9

How I imagine Michelle Obama &amp; Melania Trump's meeting right now: Michelle: "Hi. I'm Michelle Obama." Melania: "Hi. I'm Michelle Obama."

Especially considering the whole plagiarism scandal.

Michelle Obama meeting with Melania Trump like Michelle: hie Welcome Melania: hie Welcome Michelle: stop it Melania: stop it
Emmett @mrBlack_Vampino

Michelle Obama meeting with Melania Trump like Michelle: hie Welcome Melania: hie Welcome Michelle: stop it Melania: stop it

Some hoped Obama gave Trump a taste of his own medicine.

I hope Obama asked Trump to see his birth certificate and tax returns.
David Corn @DavidCornDC

I hope Obama asked Trump to see his birth certificate and tax returns.

However, some people were really encouraged by the positive tone of the meeting, considering all the negative rhetoric surrounding the election.

Heartening to see Obama and Trump have such a positive meeting. This sets the tone for our two parties working together🐸🇺🇸#NotMyPresident
русский робот 🇺🇸 @JaynePenelope

Heartening to see Obama and Trump have such a positive meeting. This sets the tone for our two parties working together🐸🇺🇸#NotMyPresident

"If Obama and Trump can talk civilly and peacefully, I'm pretty sure Twitter should be able to as well," one person concluded.

If Obama and Trump can talk civilly and peacefully, I'm pretty sure twitter should be able to as well
Jesse Slawson @Jslaw_4

If Obama and Trump can talk civilly and peacefully, I'm pretty sure twitter should be able to as well

