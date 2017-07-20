BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen Couple Joked About Buying A House Online And People Totally Tore Them To Shreds

news / viral / trending

This Teen Couple Joked About Buying A House Online And People Totally Tore Them To Shreds

They are now also a meme, because of course.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 20, 2017, at 2:38 p.m. ET

Joe O'Brien and Natalia Kaiser are a couple from Burleson, Texas. They met playing tennis in high school and have dated for almost two years, Natalia, 17, told BuzzFeed News.

Joe O'Brien
Joe O'Brien

Last week, the teens went on vacation with Joe's family to North Carolina to visit some of his relatives.

Joe O'Brien

One day on the trip, Joe's brother and his girlfriend asked the couple if they would take a photo of them posing in front of Joe's aunt's house.

Natalia agreed, and she and Joe also took a photo in front of the house because they were matching that day.

"When I was looking through the photos of us I thought it was really cute, but weird that we were in front of a house," she said. "It reminded me of those posts where people tweet about buying a house."

So, she decided to tweet the photo out as a joke, pretending she and her boyfriend bought a house together.

She also copied the language homeowners use in such posts, writing, &quot;We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁.&quot;She said she just wanted to make her friends laugh.&quot;I captioned it that just as a joke clearly stating our ages because I&#x27;m pretty sure it&#x27;s not possible to buy a house that young,&quot; she said.
Twitter: @nataliamk8

She also copied the language homeowners use in such posts, writing, "We just bought our first house at the age of 17&16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁."

She said she just wanted to make her friends laugh.

"I captioned it that just as a joke clearly stating our ages because I'm pretty sure it's not possible to buy a house that young," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprisingly, her tweet went viral. And for some reason, people were super pissed-off about it.

Twitter

A lot of people thought the teens were serious, and were not nice about it in their responses.

Twitter

And some commented on Those Damn Millennials.

Twitter

"I'm sure mommy and daddy helped 🤷🏽‍♀️😑"

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

There was a lot of WELL ACTUALLY.

Twitter

And some just straight insults. "I bet you guys are really weird," one person wrote.

Both Joe and Natalia said they were shocked at the mean responses they got to a joke that was only meant for their friends.Joe told BuzzFeed News that his girlfriend had even received a hateful DM calling her &quot;dumb&quot; and a &quot;bitch.&quot;&quot;It just showed me how Twitter can just turn people into really bitter people,&quot; she said.He added that some of the arguments in the responses were just silly.&quot;My favorite has to be all the people thinking about this logically and giving reasons on how this is actually possible to buy a house at this young age, which we both know isn&#x27;t possible,&quot; he said.Natalia agreed, saying, &quot;I think that&#x27;s the one thing that&#x27;s surprised me the most is how mean people are getting over a joke.&quot;It&#x27;s really shown me that cyberbullying is a real thing. It&#x27;s so easy for people to hide behind their screen and write something mean because it won&#x27;t really affect them.&quot;
Twitter

Both Joe and Natalia said they were shocked at the mean responses they got to a joke that was only meant for their friends.

Joe told BuzzFeed News that his girlfriend had even received a hateful DM calling her "dumb" and a "bitch."

"It just showed me how Twitter can just turn people into really bitter people," she said.

He added that some of the arguments in the responses were just silly.

"My favorite has to be all the people thinking about this logically and giving reasons on how this is actually possible to buy a house at this young age, which we both know isn't possible," he said.

Natalia agreed, saying, "I think that's the one thing that's surprised me the most is how mean people are getting over a joke.

"It's really shown me that cyberbullying is a real thing. It's so easy for people to hide behind their screen and write something mean because it won't really affect them."

Not everyone was mean though. Some people believed it and were impressed.

That's crazy 😭😭 props to y'all https://t.co/4LLvrsG0qh
Ari @ariiimichelle

That's crazy 😭😭 props to y'all https://t.co/4LLvrsG0qh

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of them made jokes about how broke they were compared to the alleged teen homeowners.

At 17 I couldn't afford to pay attention https://t.co/FrVqB7DsGC
Abdi @AbdiTV

At 17 I couldn't afford to pay attention https://t.co/FrVqB7DsGC

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I just wanna know what you've been doing & how u did dis bc I can't even afford a sonic drink."

I just wanna know what you've been doing &amp; how u did dis bc I can't even afford a sonic drink https://t.co/vi2IKmavrk
kin ☼ @kinley_clark

I just wanna know what you've been doing &amp; how u did dis bc I can't even afford a sonic drink https://t.co/vi2IKmavrk

Reply Retweet Favorite
@nataliamk8 Fam really saved their lunch money for this crib
Alexis @AlexisM1017

@nataliamk8 Fam really saved their lunch money for this crib

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When I was 17 I put $3 of gas in my car and tried to make it last a week."

@nataliamk8 When I was 17 I put $3 of gas in my car and tried to make it last a week🙃
Brittany Noel Taylor @brittanynoel98

@nataliamk8 When I was 17 I put $3 of gas in my car and tried to make it last a week🙃

Reply Retweet Favorite

The photo has now, for some reason, been turned into a meme.

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁
Bumberton's Delight @SwitchNick

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

So impress. Much house.

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁
kemp. @kempisdead

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁

Reply Retweet Favorite

Um, what?

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁
yikes @jickfila

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁

Reply Retweet Favorite

Um, OK.

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁
bole @bolelauman

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&amp;16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁

Reply Retweet Favorite

Natalia said she enjoyed reading the responses about people being broke, too.

"I struggle saving money too so we are all in the same boat," she said.

She added that she's been very surprised by all the responses to her joke, and everyone who took it so seriously.

"Of course my parents would never let me move in with my boyfriend at this age and there's no way we could afford an entire house," she said. "It has just gotten so much more attention than I anticipated."

In conclusion, this tweet:

@nataliamk8 Just shows how the internet can go off for no reason.
Tad Krupa @TadKrupa

@nataliamk8 Just shows how the internet can go off for no reason.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT