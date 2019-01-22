Niagara Falls Has Frozen Over And The Photos Are Breathtaking
Elsa, where you at?
Across the US and Canada, it has been cold AF for the past few days.
After a storm dubbed "Winter Storm Harper" brought icy wind and snow to most of the US over the weekend, temperatures plunged in the Northeast and Midwest on Monday.
While many stayed bundled up indoors, brave visitors to Niagara Falls in Canada and upstate New York were treated to quite the site.
The falls have frozen over in some parts, making it look like a winter wonderland.
Instagram user Carole wrote when she took the above photo, she estimates it was about -35 degrees Celsius (which is -31 Fahrenheit).
One person who braved the cold to see the spectacle said everything surrounding the falls was "covered with a thick layer of ice and snow."
And it was breathtaking.
Elsa, where you at?
LET IT GOOO.
Thanks everyone who took the pics...
But I think we are going to stay inside!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.