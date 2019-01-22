BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Niagara Falls Has Frozen Over And The Photos Are Breathtaking

Niagara Falls Has Frozen Over And The Photos Are Breathtaking

Elsa, where you at?

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 22, 2019, at 2:39 p.m. ET

Across the US and Canada, it has been cold AF for the past few days.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

After a storm dubbed "Winter Storm Harper" brought icy wind and snow to most of the US over the weekend, temperatures plunged in the Northeast and Midwest on Monday.

While many stayed bundled up indoors, brave visitors to Niagara Falls in Canada and upstate New York were treated to quite the site.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @adamrdanni

The falls have frozen over in some parts, making it look like a winter wonderland.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Instagram user Carole wrote when she took the above photo, she estimates it was about -35 degrees Celsius (which is -31 Fahrenheit).

One person who braved the cold to see the spectacle said everything surrounding the falls was "covered with a thick layer of ice and snow."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @carlos_10lux

And it was breathtaking.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @gina_nicholls
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @thisisafeefa

Elsa, where you at?

Instagram: @gina_nicholls

LET IT GOOO.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/ckz28/?utm_source=ig_embed

Thanks everyone who took the pics...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @niagaraparks

But I think we are going to stay inside!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @niagaraparks

ADVERTISEMENT