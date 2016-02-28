BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Football Player's Dick Flew Out Of His Shorts During The Combine

sports / viral

A Football Player's Dick Flew Out Of His Shorts During The Combine

Oh noooo.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 28, 2016, at 3:51 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Chris Jones from Mississippi State participated in the nationally televised NFL combine.

Report: Browns meet with Miss. State DT Chris Jones https://t.co/nB8udyDD74
Dawgs By Nature @DawgsByNature

Report: Browns meet with Miss. State DT Chris Jones https://t.co/nB8udyDD74

Reply Retweet Favorite

The 310-pound defensive lineman ran a time of 5.03 seconds in the 40-yard dash. But after crossing the finish line, he immediately slid to the ground.

Chris jones 40 yrd dash slide at the combine. Looked great and you were safe on the slide @cjonesmsu96 @HailStateFB
Tailgate Mississippi @TailgateMS

Chris jones 40 yrd dash slide at the combine. Looked great and you were safe on the slide @cjonesmsu96 @HailStateFB

Reply Retweet Favorite

As he did so, this happened. 😟

@BarstoolBigCat Chris Jones takes a dive at the end of the 40 and out comes his dick
Brett Matthews @Brett_Matthews_

@BarstoolBigCat Chris Jones takes a dive at the end of the 40 and out comes his dick

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh noooooo.

Twitter: @ImSoManish
ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, people on Twitter had thoughts.

Twitter: @SimplySwirlMe

Dick jokes abounded.

#ChrisJones just ran so long and hard. I hope he has the balls to make it. #NFLCombine
Morgan Rusk @MorganRusk

#ChrisJones just ran so long and hard. I hope he has the balls to make it. #NFLCombine

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just merciless.

Chris Jones has given the ballsy-est performance of the NFL Combine I have ever seen. He's really putting it out there.
PastorDanMullen @PastorDanMullen

Chris Jones has given the ballsy-est performance of the NFL Combine I have ever seen. He's really putting it out there.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Luckily, Jones seems to be smiling through the wardrobe malfunction.

Video: Chris Jones' junk pops out while running the 40-yard dash. Watch &gt; https://t.co/EOVMhOLDim
Athlete Swag @AthleteSwag

Video: Chris Jones' junk pops out while running the 40-yard dash. Watch &gt; https://t.co/EOVMhOLDim

Reply Retweet Favorite

In conclusion, let's give him a hug.

Chris Jones deserves a bear hug.
Colleen @coolleen23

Chris Jones deserves a bear hug.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT