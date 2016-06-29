Miss Teen USA Is Getting Rid Of Its Bikini Contest And Replacing It With Athleisure

Miss Teen USA is nixing its famous bikini competition in favor of the hottest trend of the moment: athleisure.

The 2016 competition, which takes place on July 30, will feature athletic wear instead of bikinis due to an "important cultural shift," Miss Universe President Paula Shugart said in a memo provided to BuzzFeed News.

She said the switch is aimed to empower teens who "lead active, purposeful lives and encourage those in their communities to do the same."

"Our hope is that this decision will help all of Miss Teen USA's fans recognize these young women for the strong, inspiring individuals they are," she said.