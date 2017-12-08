BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A YouTuber Risked His Life For A Prank And Firefighters Are Pissed

news / viral

A YouTuber Risked His Life For A Prank And Firefighters Are Pissed

The internet needs to end.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 8, 2017, at 3:41 p.m. ET

A 22-year-old popular British YouTuber could have died after he decided to film himself cementing his head into a microwave for content.

West Midlands Fire

Jay Swingler runs the "TGFbro" YouTube channel, which has over 3 million subscribers, with his friend Romell Henry.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The duo posts prank and challenge videos.

Here's how they describe their content in their own words: "We have no set content that we post, we just post anything retarded and cool that we wanna do."

Lovely. Anyway, on Thursday the duo published a video called "I cemented my head in a microwave and emergency services came.. (nearly died)." It has over 1 million views.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The title is pretty self-explanatory. In the video Swingler said he is scared because he has "claustrophobia." K.

The duo filled the microwave with Polyfilla, a spackling paste.
youtube.com

The duo filled the microwave with Polyfilla, a spackling paste.

ADVERTISEMENT

After 90 minutes of being stuck, the duo called the West Midlands Fire Service for help. The department wrote on Twitter it was "seriously unimpressed."

West Midlands Fire

Station commander Simon Woodward explained it took the team an hour to remove the microwave.

@FallingsPark @PhilipLoach @DCFOWestMidFire @GaryTaylorFire @JohnEdwards33 @NFCC_FireChiefs @SimonTBarry West Midla… https://t.co/azx9STZBXc
West Midlands Fire @WestMidsFire

@FallingsPark @PhilipLoach @DCFOWestMidFire @GaryTaylorFire @JohnEdwards33 @NFCC_FireChiefs @SimonTBarry West Midla… https://t.co/azx9STZBXc

Reply Retweet Favorite

He said when his crews have to respond to calls like this, it takes away from their work saving people who actually need help.

In a response video, Swingler bragged his video was being covered by news outlets all over the world.

&quot;That&#x27;s how you know you&#x27;ve done something right on YouTube,&quot; he said.
West Midlands Fire

"That's how you know you've done something right on YouTube," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT