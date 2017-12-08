A YouTuber Risked His Life For A Prank And Firefighters Are Pissed
The internet needs to end.
A 22-year-old popular British YouTuber could have died after he decided to film himself cementing his head into a microwave for content.
Jay Swingler runs the "TGFbro" YouTube channel, which has over 3 million subscribers, with his friend Romell Henry.
Lovely. Anyway, on Thursday the duo published a video called "I cemented my head in a microwave and emergency services came.. (nearly died)." It has over 1 million views.
The title is pretty self-explanatory. In the video Swingler said he is scared because he has "claustrophobia." K.
After 90 minutes of being stuck, the duo called the West Midlands Fire Service for help. The department wrote on Twitter it was "seriously unimpressed."
Station commander Simon Woodward explained it took the team an hour to remove the microwave.
In a response video, Swingler bragged his video was being covered by news outlets all over the world.
