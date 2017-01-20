BuzzFeed News

People Can't Stop Laughing At Michelle Obama's Face When She Got A Gift From Melania Trump

news / viral

People Can't Stop Laughing At Michelle Obama's Face When She Got A Gift From Melania Trump

"Michelle is over it af that gift will never get opened."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 10:23 a.m. ET

It's Inauguration Day, and the Obamas kicked off the day by welcoming the Trumps to the White House.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Melania Trump brought a gift for Michelle Obama — what appears to be a very big Tiffany's box. This was the soon-to be-former first lady's face when she got it.

Melania brought Michelle a Tiffany's box, and no one knew what to do with it. #Inauguration
Chris Geidner @chrisgeidner

Melania brought Michelle a Tiffany's box, and no one knew what to do with it. #Inauguration

Let's watch that instant replay, shall we?

Future First Lady Melania Trump gives a gift to First Lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas welcome the Trumps to the W…
ABC News @ABC

Future First Lady Melania Trump gives a gift to First Lady Michelle Obama as the Obamas welcome the Trumps to the W… https://t.co/xaMTu1Ew4s

Zoom in a tad there.

Soon to be ex-First Lady. Parting gift. Yeah, she's not pleased.
ian bremmer @ianbremmer

Soon to be ex-First Lady. Parting gift. Yeah, she's not pleased.

Yep.

Michelle's reaction when Melania handed her the gift
A$hley @ashleygomes98

Michelle's reaction when Melania handed her the gift

People on Twitter soon seized on the moment, saying, "Michelle is not impressed."

Michelle Obama is not impressed by Melania Trump's gift giving ability.
Adam Johnson @AdamJNBA

Michelle Obama is not impressed by Melania Trump's gift giving ability.

Some called it "awkward."

This was so awkward. Michelle was over that gift.
@Kevunn

This was so awkward. Michelle was over that gift. https://t.co/N8kudvI06R

"Michelle having to act grateful for the weak as fuck gift Melania handed to her," one person said.

Michelle having to act grateful for the weak as fuck gift melania handed to her
pheebs 🖕🏼 @WorleyPhoebe

Michelle having to act grateful for the weak as fuck gift melania handed to her

"I keep watching this video of Michelle Obama and Melania lmfaoooo Michelle is over it af that gift will never get opened," said another.

I keep watching this video of Michelle Obama and Melania lmfaoooo Michelle is over it af that gift will never get opened 😂
ALAN 🤴🏾 @_CROWNMEKING

I keep watching this video of Michelle Obama and Melania lmfaoooo Michelle is over it af that gift will never get opened 😂

Although some thought the gift was awesome.

Melania brought gift for Michelle Obama.. Wonderful gesture. Hope her husband does that for fellow Americans with t…
Karthekayan Iyer @kkiyer90

Melania brought gift for Michelle Obama.. Wonderful gesture. Hope her husband does that for fellow Americans with t… https://t.co/xCaUcbHacm

"Melania is so sweet to bring Michelle a Tiffany gift... Such classy ladies!!" one person tweeted.

Melania is so sweet to bring Michelle a Tiffany gift... Such classy ladies!! #Class #FLOTUS #InaugurationDay
👽🌟AstroPunk🌕🚀🛰 @Stray_Arrows

Melania is so sweet to bring Michelle a Tiffany gift... Such classy ladies!! #Class #FLOTUS #InaugurationDay https://t.co/9jdwfD1Oek

