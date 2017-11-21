Hayley Robbins

"Right when I got the superhero text I thought 'what the heck, who is this' so I asked," she said, "And when they mentioned the softball I knew right away what they were talking about."

The person initially joked with her that their name was "Adam," but eventually revealed her name was Kelci and she was from North Carolina.

Kelci told BuzzFeed News she found the ball six years ago on the beach.

She lost it among her things and forgot about it, but recently found it while cleaning out her closet.

"I just felt compelled to text her for some reason," Kelci said. She said she initially used a fake name because she wasn't sure who exactly she'd be texting.