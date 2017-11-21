BuzzFeed News

This Teen Wrote Her Number On A Softball To Try To Get A Date And Got A Text Back 6 Years Later

Message on a ball-ttle.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 21, 2017, at 3:26 p.m. ET

Hayley Robbins is an 18-year-old from Kentucky. When she was 12, she went on a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Hayley told BuzzFeed News her tween self wanted to do a "message in a bottle," but leave it on the beach. She didn't have a bottle, but she had a softball.

"I thought it would be really cool to see if anyone ever actually would find the softball," she wrote.

She wrote her name and number on the ball, "if found call," and "cute guys."

"I was just chancing it with the cute boys part, I thought it would be fun," she said.
"I thought it would be really cool to see if anyone ever actually would find the softball," she wrote.

She wrote her name and number on the ball, "if found call," and "cute guys."

"I was just chancing it with the cute boys part, I thought it would be fun," she said.

Of course, Hayley said she never expected to get a text back. But last week, six years later, she did! Someone had found her ball and decided to reach out.

"Right when I got the superhero text I thought 'what the heck, who is this' so I asked," she said, "And when they mentioned the softball I knew right away what they were talking about."

The person initially joked with her that their name was "Adam," but eventually revealed her name was Kelci and she was from North Carolina.

Kelci told BuzzFeed News she found the ball six years ago on the beach. She lost it among her things and forgot about it, but recently found it while cleaning out her closet.

"I just felt compelled to text her for some reason," Kelci said. She said she initially used a fake name because she wasn't sure who exactly she'd be texting.
"Right when I got the superhero text I thought 'what the heck, who is this' so I asked," she said, "And when they mentioned the softball I knew right away what they were talking about."

The person initially joked with her that their name was "Adam," but eventually revealed her name was Kelci and she was from North Carolina.

Kelci told BuzzFeed News she found the ball six years ago on the beach.

She lost it among her things and forgot about it, but recently found it while cleaning out her closet.

"I just felt compelled to text her for some reason," Kelci said. She said she initially used a fake name because she wasn't sure who exactly she'd be texting.

Even though the ball didn't lead her to her Prince Charming, Hayley still thought it was a super-cool story. She tweeted about it and thousands of people agreed.

Many people appreciated the extremely wholesome content.

@_hrobb This is the greatest thing I've seen all day. Like how the world does that happen. I am shook

And a lot of people enjoyed her tactics.

@_hrobb @slaayanne this boutta be every girl putting they shit in the ocean

High School Musical could never.

this is the start......of something new https://t.co/BNpMEmp6oA

"brb gonna go buy a softball and throw it into the ocean so my love story can start."

brb gonna go buy a softball and throw it into the ocean so my love story can start https://t.co/lnleEf5JtO

Some people were impressed by another fact: that Hayley never changed her phone number.

I’m mostly amazed by the fact that you kept the same number for SIX YEARS, lol. https://t.co/6GVHGKl2Ye

Thanks for the very pure story, Hayley!

Hollywood gotta make this into a movie now bruh https://t.co/VPwFyOsC8M

