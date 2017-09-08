This Makeup Artist Is Trolling All Of Those Insane Eyebrow "Trends" And It's Hilariously Savage
We are lovin' it.
OK, so we all love a good eyebrow. But recently, eyebrow trends have gone a little off the deep end.
Things are getting way too extra. Like, glitter brows?
Wavy brows?
Or its even more zany cousin, squiggle brows?
ADVERTISEMENT
Heart brows?!?
Some people are even BRAIDING their eyebrows.
OMG. It's all too much!
So, makeup artist and blogger Huda Kattan decided to have a little fun at the trend's expense. She came up with her own, new brow trend: the McDonald's brow!
ADVERTISEMENT
It's sooo easy to do. First, you cover up your brows.
Then you just draw some golden arches on your face.
"I feel like this is definitely the peak of the brow trends," she said.
Her amazing satire has been viewed 1.2 million times on Instagram, and many women have been ~inspired~ to try out the amazing new lewk for themselves.
ADVERTISEMENT
They even made tutorials for others to copy the lewk.
Simply perfect.
Work it ladies!
Some even added their own touches.
Stunning.
We're lovin' it!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.