This Teen Started A Trend Of Matching Her Nail Color To Random Objects And It's So Extra
"Love it when my nails match my scissors."
Alina is a 19-year-old who takes her nails seriously. She told BuzzFeed News she gets them done every two weeks.
In January, Alina was working at her job at a pizza place when she noticed something funny. Her nails matched the Canadian bacon she was working with perfectly. Later, when she bought a milkshake, they matched that too.
Since then, Alina has posted other photos to Twitter of her nail matches. Slowly, over the past few months, people have really gotten into her matching.
And while some people have not been able to get over the ham photo...
...a lot of other women have decided to try out the trend for themselves.
Check out these trash bag–colored nails.
Or these, which can go multiple ways.
These match nicely with pretty flowers.
And a similar color is a dead ringer for sweetener.
Anyone thirsty?
Anyone?
Things got pretty random after a while.
Some people were really creative with it.
And of course, brands even got involved.
So what does Alina think of her viral fame? "I have revealed that girls will go any length to show off a new set of nails," she said.
