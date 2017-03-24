BuzzFeed News

People Are Freaked Out By These Dystopian Photos Of Closed Department Stores

"If you told me abandoned JCPenneys were the remnants of some failed military dictatorship I'd believe you."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 24, 2017, at 12:44 p.m. ET

The rise in online shopping has not been good to big department stores, and it's only getting worse.

So far this year, JCPenney has said it&#x27;s closing 138 stores, Macy’s is closing 68 stores, and Sears Corp. is closing 108 Kmarts and 42 Sears stores, AP reported.
The store closings have left a lot of abandoned storefronts all over the US. As Twitter user David Huber pointed out, they look creepy and dystopian AF.

"If you told me abandoned JCPenneys were the remnants of some failed military dictatorship I'd believe you," he wrote.

People loved his tweet and soon started sharing their own weird, abandoned department store pics.

Pablo Maurer @MLSist

@davidhuber_ did a series on a bunch of these.

Spooky.

Pablo Maurer @MLSist

@davidhuber_

Womp womp.

Michael E. Grass @mgrass

.@davidhuber_ My favorite abandoned mall anchor is/was this gem in Ontario OH https://t.co/rHyzPrNLso

One guy even compared one of the photos to Mao's tomb in China.

Max @maxnrgmax

@davidhuber_ @Emily30Red Mao's Tomb...JC Penney's...

Others compared it to North Korea.

Matthew Dowd @TheRealMattDowd

@davidhuber_ @RandyEBarnett Failed military dictatorship?? Looks like present-day North Korea.

Someone else photoshopped a creepy Big Brother face on one of the buildings.

Syn @synshow

.@davidhuber_

RIP malls. We will miss you.

Zenprime Morpheus @zenprime

@davidhuber_ @R_Kasahara the abandoned halls of the once great Rhythm Nation.

