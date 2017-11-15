LuLaRoe Is Getting Criticized Again From Women Furious About The Latest Line Of Clothes

The complaints come as several class-actions lawsuits have been filed against LuLRoe in recent months — with one alleging their leggings "rip like wet toilet paper" and another accusing the company of bringing their sellers into a "pyramid scheme."

One recurring complaint from LuLaRoe direct retail sellers, called "consultants," is that their small markets have become saturated with competitors who also signed up to sell LuLaRoe — which hurt everyone's bottom line.

Many LuLaRoe fans have said online they have been wanting to find solid or black colored staple leggings, which they say have become increasingly rare as the company expanded into colorful prints.

The consultants are unable to pick what patterns or colors of clothing they receive from the company, leaving many to complain they have been sent undesirable patterns they have been unable to sell.