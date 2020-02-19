The "Lovers And Friends" Fest In LA Is Facing Questions About Its Lineup

The artists are an amazing list of late '90s and 2000s nostalgia, but fans say something is fishy with the "Lovers and Friends" festival.

A newly announced hip-hop and R&B festival set to be held in Los Angeles in May has some fans yelling "fyre" after some interesting reports emerged on the lineup. The festival made a big splash onto the scene on Tuesday night, with a website, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter account announcing a very impressive lineup. The artists basically read as a list of late '90s and 2000s nostalgia and honestly, seeing them all together would be epic. According to the lineup released by Goldenvoice on social media, the headliners to the festival are Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil' Jon, and TLC. Also performing, according to the shared lineup, are Nelly, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Brandy, Monica, Ja Rule and Fat Joe, SWV, Foxy Brown, Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Next, 112, Mario, Eve, Trina, Tweet, Amerie, Cam’ron, Mike Jones, Montell Jordan, UMI, Jon B., Baby Bash, Frankie J, and Nina Sky.

The lineup also includes newer artists like Summer Walker, Saweetie, and Megan Thee Stallion. Some fans were stoked for this incredible throwback fever dream.

this is the most fire line up i’ve ever laid my eyes on... LOVERS AND FRIENDS FEST 💓💓💓

Especially when Usher and Lauryn Hill shared it on their Instagram stories.

Usher / Via Instagram, Lauryn Hill / Via Instagram

However, pretty soon some fans got out their 🕵️‍♀️ and noticed some things that seemed rather fishy. For one, they pointed out that Megan Thee Stallion is also scheduled to play the Broccoli City Festival in DC on May 9.

Ok so @theestallion where you finna be on May 9th? Cus I’ve seen your name on the flyer for Lovers and Friends in LA and Broccoli City Fest in DC?? 🤔 Who lying sis?

Also, multiple of the artists listed on the flyer are also on the lineup for the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami that same weekend. According to that festival's website, T-Pain is scheduled to play on May 9. Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie are scheduled for May 8, so conceivably could make another show the next day (except Megan is supposed to be in DC also). In addition, some artists listed on the lineup began to speak out. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Lil' Kim shared the lineup and wrote, "This is so fake. I am not a part of this."

Lil Kim says FOH 💀💀💀...

In a comment on Instagram, Mase also seemed to deny he was performing. "Best wishes on the show but please take my name off of this flier," he wrote.

WARNING PLEASE SPREAD THIS MESSAGE!! The Lovers and Friends Festival Lineup is a fake.. LiL Kim, Mase , Thugger , Twista and more are calling the promotion a fraud, if you bought tickets make sure you get a refund.

To make matters even more confusing, Twista initially also denied he was a part of it. Then he wrote on Instagram that he actually would be there.

Instagram

Still more artists, like Lil Jon and Ludacris, were silent. In response to an inquiry from BuzzFeed News about the confusion, a spokesperson for Goldenvoice, the company behind the festival said, "Our festival is 100% confirmed. Lineups are always subject to change." As all the rumors spread around Twitter, people began to say it seems the lineup may be too good to be true.

This everyone who was excited for Lovers and Friends rn

Pretty soon, many people began to yell: FYRE!

They said this the food they serving at “Lovers and Friends” festival

And of course there were lots of jokes.

Lovers and Friends festival about to pull some Fyre Festival type mess

Congrats, we all played ourselves.



All of us who signed up for the fyre festival pre-sale .....I mean lovers and friends fest...

Many were bummed.

Damn Lovers and Friends is another Fyre Fest? Knew it was too good to be true 🙃🙃🙃

Late on Tuesday though, another twist: Snoop Dogg announced on Instagram that he is one of the organizers of the festival and it is NOT a scam. He spoke directly to Lil' Kim, asking her to DM him to ensure she "gets this money" by being a part of the tour, saying he thought he had talked to her people already. "As far as everyone else on the show, 100% confirmed," he said.

Now, people are very conflicted.

My sister & I debating buyin presale tix to Lovers and Friends Fest but hearin rumors its gonna be another Fyre Fest but Snoop confirmed the festival but publicists sayin not all acts are confirmed but we dont wanna miss the chance to see these throwback artists if its all real

But some are saying, worth it.

I will be right at Lovers and Friends Fyre Festival with my simple ass.