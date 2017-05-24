BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Crying Laughing Over The Inappropriate Photobomb In This Couple's Wedding Photo

news / viral

People Are Crying Laughing Over The Inappropriate Photobomb In This Couple's Wedding Photo

Udderly classic.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 24, 2017, at 3:53 p.m. ET

Jenessa McKillen and her husband, Brad, got married on a lovely day in Ontario, Canada, on May 20. Before their wedding at a local hall, the couple posed for photos at Jenessa's family farm, where she grew up.

&quot;We chose to do pictures there because [my parents&#x27;] farm is beautiful and gave us lots of places to do different pictures,&quot; Jenessa told BuzzFeed News.
Rebecca Sprau Photography / Via rebeccasprauphotography.com

"We chose to do pictures there because [my parents'] farm is beautiful and gave us lots of places to do different pictures," Jenessa told BuzzFeed News.

While they were shooting, the photographer, Rebecca Sprau, suggested they take some photos by the cows to get some pictures that were "different and fun."

Rebecca Sprau Photography / Via rebeccasprauphotography.com

However, when they started taking the photos by the cows, Sprau burst out laughing. You may be able to see why...

Rebecca Sprau Photography / Via rebeccasprauphotography.com

How about now?

Rebecca Sprau Photography / Via rebeccasprauphotography.com
ADVERTISEMENT

💖💖💖💖💖💖Love is in the air.💖💖💖💖💖

Sprau told BuzzFeed News she couldn&#x27;t stop laughing over the photo.&quot;It&#x27;s like one of those once-in-a-lifetime shots that you&#x27;ll probably never get again,&quot; she said.Jenessa and Brad knew she had taken the photo, but actually saw it later that night. Jenessa said she thought the photo was &quot;hilarious.&quot;&quot;I actually walked around during the clean-up showing my family,&quot; she said.She also explained what is going on in the photo, for those of us not as farm-savvy.&quot;The cows are two females and the bull is behind them,&quot; she said. &quot;It&#x27;s a natural thing, no funny business happening.&quot;
Rebecca Sprau Photography / Via rebeccasprauphotography.com

Sprau told BuzzFeed News she couldn't stop laughing over the photo.

"It's like one of those once-in-a-lifetime shots that you'll probably never get again," she said.

Jenessa and Brad knew she had taken the photo, but actually saw it later that night. Jenessa said she thought the photo was "hilarious."

"I actually walked around during the clean-up showing my family," she said.

She also explained what is going on in the photo, for those of us not as farm-savvy.

"The cows are two females and the bull is behind them," she said. "It's a natural thing, no funny business happening."

Jenessa decided to share the photo to the Ellen Facebook page for the show's "photobomb" series. People couldn't handle the picture, and it's been shared over 2,000 times.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Jenessa said she has been shocked over the amount of attention on her picture.

"It's been a whirlwind, I never expected so much to happen from one picture," she said.

Sprau said she has been surprised by how many people have seen the photo as well.

"I think all three of us are just so thankful and blessed for all the shares and likes," she said. "Best wishes for the bride and groom as they take this next step in life, and definitely with an interesting story to tell for their future kids and grandkids."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT