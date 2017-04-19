This Woman's Ex Still Sends Their Dog A Birthday Present Every Year And It's Heartbreakingly Sweet

People (and their families) are now rooting for the couple to get back together.

This is Rebecca Hernandez and her high school sweetheart, Frankie. The couple began dating when they were teenagers and got married in 2012 after Rebecca finished college.

This is Rebecca Hernandez and her high school sweetheart, Frankie. The couple began dating when they were teenagers and got married in 2012 after Rebecca finished college.

Frankie is in the Marines, so the couple moved out of their home state of Texas soon after they got married. They also adopted a puppy, Apollo, when he was a month old.

Hernandez told BuzzFeed News that her pup "had us on our toes since day one."

"[He is] always doing something he wasn't supposed to and constantly destroying anything we ever bought him," she said. "But he is extremely loving and really spoiled by everyone in his life."

However, the couple soon started having problems. Rebecca said they were "both at fault" for the issues, adding that they "were babies who got married young."

"It's been rocky," she said. "We've had a lot of growing up to do. We still get sentimental when we speak because we will always love each other."