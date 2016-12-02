Someone Found This 23-Year-Old's Lost ID And Used It Until They Turned 21 "Hope you don't mind I used it for awhile. But – now I'm 21 so you can have it back!" Twitter

Christina Egan, a 23-year-old recent graduate of Columbia, said she has had trouble hanging onto her driver's license. Christina Egan

She told BuzzFeed News she has lost her ID three times in just the last year. "I usually just go out with my ID, debit card, and lip gloss in my jacket pocket. No purse, no wallet. Bad habit," she said.

On one occasion last year, her ID slipped out while she was out at a bar in NYC. She said she's not sure exactly where she lost it, but she replaced it and moved on. Christina Egan Christina Egan

She thought nothing more of it, until this week when she got a mysterious card in the mail. She opened it, and it was a thank-you card. Christina Egan Christina Egan

Inside the card was her lost ID, along with a seriously hilarious note. Apparently, someone had found her ID and decided to use it to their own advantage. Christina Egan Christina Egan

It read: Found this on the floor of a bar about a year ago. Hope you don't mind I used it for awhile. But – now I'm 21 so you can have it back! Thanks! 😀❤️

Egan said she was totally surprised by the note, which was anonymous without a return address. Christina Egan

"When the ID slipped out I was confused because I had forgotten about the situation," she said. "I did think for a second I might have been pranked but after asking around I put the pieces together." She said she thought the note was "hilarious" and "so sweet." She said she figures the sender is a college student in Albany, because that's where it was stamped. "I'm sure that ID saw some good times...if only it could speak," she said. "I hope this mystery girl enjoyed her time as Christina, I only wish she would have sent the $10 it took to replace. Just kidding...kinda." She added that she will use her returned license as a back-up. "I'm bound to lose it again!" she said.