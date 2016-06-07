This Family Did A Newborn Photo Shoot With Their Kitten And It's Pawsitively Purrfect

Every new addition should be celebrated.

A family in Missouri celebrated their new kitten in a purrfect way by doing a glamorous newborn baby–style photo shoot.

The kitty, named Elsa, was adopted by Cassie Borcherding of Missouri, her husband, and her four kids.

Borcherding told BuzzFeed News that they found the stray kitten in their garage, and at first weren't sure if they could take in another pet.

But her 4-year-old daughter Emma fell in love with the kitty.

"After seeing how well she did with the kitten and after being unable to locate an owner, we decided to keep her," she said.