People Are Freaking Out Over This Guy Who Made Tiny Pancakes For His Kitten

This is Chase Stout and Kenzie Jones, a couple from Iowa. They just adopted a kitten on Sept. 4, who they named Mr. Wilson.

This is Chase Stout and Kenzie Jones, a couple from Iowa. They just adopted a kitten on Sept. 4, who they named Mr. Wilson.

Stout told BuzzFeed News that Mr. Wilson has adjusted quite nicely to their little family, especially with their dog Huey. "They are best friends as well," he said.

Stout told BuzzFeed News that Mr. Wilson has adjusted quite nicely to their little family, especially with their dog Huey. "They are best friends as well," he said.

Recently, Jones went out of town and left her boys (Stout and Mr. Wilson) to "fend for themselves." She was nervous about leaving the kitty, and told her boyfriend he couldn't forget to feed him, Stout said.

So, Stout decided to have a little fun with her. He made himself pancakes, and decided to make a stack for Mr. Wilson as well.

"I made them just like I did mine, just with smaller dips of batter," Stout said. "Obviously I had a stack of three so my man Wilson had to have a stack of three as well."

"He seemed to [like them], but just like any kitten, his attention span quickly changed his interest onto something else," Stout said.

Jones thought the idea was pretty funny and the pancakes were "adorable," Stout said. He added that he didn't really put chocolate in them, he was just messing with her.

"I wanted to send the question about chocolate chips just so she would get it and be like, 'Wait what?! He's making him pancakes?'" Stout said.

He added that he knows chocolate isn't good for kittens, so he kept them plain.

"I'm well aware that animals shouldn't have chocolate," he said.