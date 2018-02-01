Kim Kardashian Made A List Of All Her Haters And Some Of The Names Are 👀
Can you spot all the names on this list?
Kim Kardashian is releasing three new fragrances called BFF, Bae, and Ride or Die just in time for Valentine's Day. Fun! She discussed them Thursday on her Snapchat story.
She's so excited, in fact, she said she is sending them to her best friends, her "ride or dies," and, her HATERS!
She even snapped a photo of her list of "haters" so we can all know who she's thinking about this season.
Some obvious ones are in there, like Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, Bette Midler, Chelsea Handler, and Piers Morgan...
Plus some enemies you may have forgotten she beefed with, like Naya Rivera, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Janice Dickinson.
Immediately, people started cackling over Kim being petty.
They could really relate.
It was a mood for sure.
"Everything I aspire to be in life."
"My 2018 aesthetic."
Mood boards were created.
And people were inspired.
As the saying goes...
Kim is a "petty legend."
Though some people thought it was the bad kind of pettiness.
Kim later clarified...saying it's not only her haters that are getting Bae.
Keep doing you, 2018 Kim.
