Kid Rock Visited The White House Again And People Made Memes Because Why Not
I want to be a cowboy, baby!
On Thursday, Kid Rock went to the White House. Here he is...going into the White House.
On his way in, a reporter asked Kid Rock if Trump should fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Kid Rock replied, "Fire you."
The singer was there to mark the signing of the Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act.
Here's Rolling Stone on what the bill contains, but that's not why you're here, are you?
You're here for the memes.
You're here for the jokes.
You're here for this video.
I want to be a cowboy, baby!
You put this into the universe, Aaron.
A classic.
This was a gimme.
Bye!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.