BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Kid Rock Visited The White House Again And People Made Memes Because Why Not

Kid Rock Visited The White House Again And People Made Memes Because Why Not

I want to be a cowboy, baby!

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2018, at 1:37 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Kid Rock went to the White House. Here he is...going into the White House.

SPOTTED: @KidRock enters the West Wing of the White House.
CSPAN @cspan

SPOTTED: @KidRock enters the West Wing of the White House.

Reply Retweet Favorite

On his way in, a reporter asked Kid Rock if Trump should fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Kid Rock replied, "Fire you."

Reporter: “Kid Rock, Should President Trump Fire Jeff Sessions?” Kid Rock: “...Fire You.”
Breaking911 @Breaking911

Reporter: “Kid Rock, Should President Trump Fire Jeff Sessions?” Kid Rock: “...Fire You.”

Reply Retweet Favorite

The singer was there to mark the signing of the Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Here's Rolling Stone on what the bill contains, but that's not why you're here, are you?

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

You're here for the memes.

This looks like an anime
Matt Dawson @SaintRPh

This looks like an anime

Reply Retweet Favorite

You're here for the jokes.

Who wore it better, Father Guido Sarducci or White House Kid Rock?
Gavon Laessig @gavonl

Who wore it better, Father Guido Sarducci or White House Kid Rock?

Reply Retweet Favorite

You're here for this video.

fixed it for u
Pardes Seleh @PardesSeleh

fixed it for u

Reply Retweet Favorite

I want to be a cowboy, baby!

“I thought long and hard about who could fill Jefferson Beauregard Sessions adorable baby shoes and there was only one choice, Kid Rock.” https://t.co/Vyea9HR9yU
Molly Jong☠️Fast @MollyJongFast

“I thought long and hard about who could fill Jefferson Beauregard Sessions adorable baby shoes and there was only one choice, Kid Rock.” https://t.co/Vyea9HR9yU

Reply Retweet Favorite

You put this into the universe, Aaron.

Attorney General Kid Rock is gonna be lit https://t.co/xIxQsFlaMz
Aaron Rupar @atrupar

Attorney General Kid Rock is gonna be lit https://t.co/xIxQsFlaMz

Reply Retweet Favorite

A classic.

ARE YOU THE KID ROCK?
Middle Age Riot @middleageriot

ARE YOU THE KID ROCK?

Reply Retweet Favorite

This was a gimme.

@WhiteHouse @KidRock @PressSec Sarah Sanders: I’m sorry I didn’t catch your name My name is Kiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Kid Rock! https://t.co/GxZkqDHjyw
Carlos @closgolfing

@WhiteHouse @KidRock @PressSec Sarah Sanders: I’m sorry I didn’t catch your name My name is Kiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Kid Rock! https://t.co/GxZkqDHjyw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bye!

That’s Ambassador Kid Rock to you https://t.co/G5W4kerJyk
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

That’s Ambassador Kid Rock to you https://t.co/G5W4kerJyk

Reply Retweet Favorite

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT