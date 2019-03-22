Julianne Moore Says Men Will Also Relate To Her "Intensely Female" New Film
"I really think it's about all of us, regardless of gender."
Julianne Moore says she thinks her new film Gloria Bell, which opens nationwide Friday, should be relatable to both men and women, despite being centered around the story of a woman.
Moore, who stars as the film's titular character, says although the story is "intensely female," both genders can relate to Gloria's relationship with fellow divorcée Arnold, played by John Turturro.
"I think men are looking for intimacy and connection and the potential in this [relationship] too," she told BuzzFeed News' Profile, "so I really think it's about all of us, regardless of gender."
Moore said one of the things she loves about the movie is that you see the character in her entirety, as a wife, a mother, a daughter, and a friend.
She said you also see Gloria in intimate scenes behind closed doors, where she does things she may be embarrassed about.
"So to have that experience as an audience member, to watch someone so intimately and so holistically is really unusual, and kind of wonderful because it's almost like you're watching yourself," she said.
The situations Gloria deals with, while ordinary, are also incredibly relatable, Moore said.
"I think most people have experienced almost everything in this film," she said.
