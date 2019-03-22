Julianne Moore Says Men Will Also Relate To Her "Intensely Female" New Film

Julianne Moore says she thinks her new film Gloria Bell, which opens nationwide Friday, should be relatable to both men and women, despite being centered around the story of a woman.

Moore, who stars as the film's titular character, says although the story is "intensely female," both genders can relate to Gloria's relationship with fellow divorcée Arnold, played by John Turturro.

"I think men are looking for intimacy and connection and the potential in this [relationship] too," she told BuzzFeed News' Profile, "so I really think it's about all of us, regardless of gender."

Moore said one of the things she loves about the movie is that you see the character in her entirety, as a wife, a mother, a daughter, and a friend.

