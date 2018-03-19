BuzzFeed News

Trump Fans Are Pissed At Jim Carrey For His Interesting Portraits Of The President And His Team

"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 19, 2018, at 2:47 p.m. ET

We all know Jim Carrey as a comedian and actor, but he has recently been exploring a new passion: visual art.

The actor uses his artwork to comment on current events, like the death last week of Stephen Hawking.

Cheers to you Stephen Hawking, the greatest mental athlete of our time. You are all that is! See you around, buddy! ;^) https://t.co/LEqYnFn2rW
And politics, like this cartoon of Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rubio‘s agenda is clear. Keep taking millions from the NRA and wash the blood of innocent children off his hands. Apparently $3.3 million is the price of this politician’s soul. https://t.co/wom4IrTfsj
This weekend, he shared a piece of art that really has the timeline a'talkin. "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!" he captioned it. The portrait appears to be of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. However, a rep for Carrey told BuzzFeed News they could not confirm that.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!
His spokesperson did confirm that Carrey created the painting.

Trump supporters immediately seized on the portrait, slamming Carrey as sexist.

Jim Carrey is the poster boy for the modern liberal man. Failed, broken, and mentally unstable. His movie career has disintegrated! Carrey now spends his days insulting conservative women like .@PressSec Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Mental illness is a common trait among leftists!
And "mentally insane."

Jim Carrey was never really acting when he played the role of the mentally insane man in The Cable Guy. He just played himself, no acting required!
They said it was another example of feminist hypocrisy.

Where are the Feminists as Jim Carrey Attacks a Woman on her beauty? Oh that’s right, they don’t care as long as the victim is a Conservative.
"Jim Carrey’s attack on Sara Sanders is not only uncalled for but demonstrates the pathetic weak little person he is. He’s not a man. Again the hypocrisy of the Left is blinding."

Jim Carrey’s attack on Sara Sanders is not only uncalled for but demonstrates the pathetic weak little person he is. He’s not a man. Again the hypocrisy of the Left is blinding.
Of course, a lot of anti-Trump people then jumped in to call them hypocritical.

So let me get this straight... Republicans support men who molest underage girls, harass women, pay off porn stars, ask women to have their baby, and want to lock up women without due process... But Jim Carrey drawing an unfavorable portrait is crossing the line. Unreal.
And some were just fans.

Jim Carrey is the artist this country needs
Amid all the drama, Carrey decided to release another drawing, this time of the president himself.

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy... "THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“
"If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...

