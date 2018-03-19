Trump Fans Are Pissed At Jim Carrey For His Interesting Portraits Of The President And His Team
"THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS."
We all know Jim Carrey as a comedian and actor, but he has recently been exploring a new passion: visual art.
The actor uses his artwork to comment on current events, like the death last week of Stephen Hawking.
And politics, like this cartoon of Sen. Marco Rubio.
This weekend, he shared a piece of art that really has the timeline a'talkin. "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!" he captioned it. The portrait appears to be of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. However, a rep for Carrey told BuzzFeed News they could not confirm that.
His spokesperson did confirm that Carrey created the painting.
Trump supporters immediately seized on the portrait, slamming Carrey as sexist.
And "mentally insane."
They said it was another example of feminist hypocrisy.
"Jim Carrey’s attack on Sara Sanders is not only uncalled for but demonstrates the pathetic weak little person he is. He’s not a man. Again the hypocrisy of the Left is blinding."
Of course, a lot of anti-Trump people then jumped in to call them hypocritical.
And some were just fans.
Amid all the drama, Carrey decided to release another drawing, this time of the president himself.
"If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy...
