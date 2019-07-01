Ivanka Trump Awkwardly Inserting Herself Into A Convo With World Leaders Is The Meme We Didn't Know We Needed

Why is this me trying to network?

First daughter Ivanka Trump attended the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this weekend with her father. Here she is, alongside world leaders such as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, the Netherlands' Queen Máxima, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.

Trump, who is a White House adviser, attended the summit as part of her father's delegation. During the summit, the official Instagram of the French president, @elysee, shared a video of world leaders chatting. Ivanka Trump was there, and the video was...you just need to see for yourself.

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head). The video is released by French Presidential palace.

Trump appeared to try to insert herself into the conversation, which was between French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Christine Lagarde, the French head of the International Monetary Fund. Trump was immediately criticized, with people asking why she was there and what she was doing jumping into the conversation. Jessica Ditto, the deputy communications director for the Trump administration, told BuzzFeed News, called the critics "sad."

“It is sad but not shocking that the haters choose to attack Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor to the President, when she is promoting U.S. efforts to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders," she said. "The G20 and ROK visits were substantive and historic. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership our country is more prosperous and secure."

But to most people on the internet, Lagarde's face kind of said it all.

The video soon spread to Twitter, where it swiftly became a meme.

Ivanka talking with all the world leaders (2019)

Some people could relate (HARD SAME).

Real talk.

Although some people related harder to Lagarde.

They called it "tre magnifique shade."

People then started photoshopping Ivanka Trump into random historical events, using #UnwantedIvanka.

She's everywhere!

As the memes grew stronger, so did the criticism of the fact that Trump had even been invited to attend the summit in the first place. One of the most outspoken critics was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who tweeted about the video that "being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification."

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9

"The US needs our President working the G20," she wrote. "Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either."

