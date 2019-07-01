Ivanka Trump Awkwardly Inserting Herself Into A Convo With World Leaders Is The Meme We Didn't Know We Needed
Why is this me trying to network?
First daughter Ivanka Trump attended the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this weekend with her father.
Here she is, alongside world leaders such as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, the Netherlands' Queen Máxima, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.
Trump, who is a White House adviser, attended the summit as part of her father's delegation.
During the summit, the official Instagram of the French president, @elysee, shared a video of world leaders chatting.
Ivanka Trump was there, and the video was...you just need to see for yourself.
Trump appeared to try to insert herself into the conversation, which was between French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Christine Lagarde, the French head of the International Monetary Fund.
Trump was immediately criticized, with people asking why she was there and what she was doing jumping into the conversation.
Jessica Ditto, the deputy communications director for the Trump administration, told BuzzFeed News, called the critics "sad."
“It is sad but not shocking that the haters choose to attack Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor to the President, when she is promoting U.S. efforts to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders," she said. "The G20 and ROK visits were substantive and historic. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership our country is more prosperous and secure."
But to most people on the internet, Lagarde's face kind of said it all.
💀
The video soon spread to Twitter, where it swiftly became a meme.
Some people could relate (HARD SAME).
Real talk.
Although some people related harder to Lagarde.
They called it "tre magnifique shade."
Others couldn't handle the secondhand embarrassment.
People then started photoshopping Ivanka Trump into random historical events, using #UnwantedIvanka.
She's everywhere!
As the memes grew stronger, so did the criticism of the fact that Trump had even been invited to attend the summit in the first place.
One of the most outspoken critics was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who tweeted about the video that "being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification."
"The US needs our President working the G20," she wrote. "Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either."
CORRECTION:
Trudeau is the prime minister of Canada. His title was misstated in a previous version of this article.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.