People Are Dying Laughing Over This 19-Year-Old's Clapback To A Trump Supporter

"That clapback deserves an Oscar."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 23, 2017, at 12:59 p.m. ET

This is Summer Pittman, a 19-year-old student in Nashville. She also is a singer and songwriter.

Recently, Pittman and a friend were messing around at Target when they decided to spell out a phrase with wooden letters. She told BuzzFeed News that with "all that's been going on," she decided to take a political stance.

Summer Pittman

"[It] was honestly the first thing we thought of," she said.

The only problem was, that Target didn't have an Ks. So, they improvised.

Pittman tweeted out her joke using a popular meme. "I knocked over the wooden letters at target & this is the formation they fell into! so crazy," she wrote.

But it was her response to an apparent Trump supporter that really got her some fans on the internet. When someone tweeted at her, "liberals who can't spell," she had this to say:

"They didn't have a 'k' because your president took all 3," she wrote back.

People bowed down to her response.

And one of the responses to her tweet was retweeted almost 20,000 times.

Some said they needed to study from the clapback master.

Because it was just that good.

"YES QUEEN YES SUMMER THAT CLAPBACK DESERVES A FUCKING OSCAR."

Pittman said the responses to her tweet and clapback have been "funny."

"I was a bit worried at first, but I've never been afraid of being open and vocal about my political views on the internet or in general," she said. "Anyone who follows or knows me knows how I feel about Trump and his administration, and this is just a more humorous reflection of that."

As for the person who tweeted her, he also wrote back.

BuzzFeed News has contacted him for comment.

