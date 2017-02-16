People Are Screaming Over This Seriously WTF Photo Of A Dog With Robert Downey Jr.
Bow wow wow.
On Wednesday, radio host Jamie East tweeted out this paparazzi photo of Robert Downey Jr. and friends. Seems innocuous enough, right?
The photo is dated May 24, 2009, and is titled "Robert Downey Jr. at a beach house in Malibu." Downey's wife, Susan, and Kristin Cavallari are also in the pic.
But wait a second...what is....
HAPPENING HERE?? 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳
East tweeted the photo and asked, "WTF is Robert Downey Jr's dog doing?" A lot of people responded.
They had some...ideas.
Oh god...no.
STAHP.
And of course, people memed it.
Ugh.
Are you ashamed of yourself, dog?
OK, that's all I'm writing. Off to take a shower.
