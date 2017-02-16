People Are Screaming Over This Seriously WTF Photo Of A Dog With Robert Downey Jr.

BuzzFeed News

Bow wow wow.

By Stephanie McNeal

Last updated on February 16, 2017, at 1:33 p.m. ET

Posted on February 16, 2017, at 11:26 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, radio host Jamie East tweeted out this paparazzi photo of Robert Downey Jr. and friends. Seems innocuous enough, right?

FameFlynet

The photo is dated May 24, 2009, and is titled "Robert Downey Jr. at a beach house in Malibu." Downey's wife, Susan, and Kristin Cavallari are also in the pic.

But wait a second...what is....

FameFlynet

HAPPENING HERE?? 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳

East tweeted the photo and asked, "WTF is Robert Downey Jr's dog doing?" A lot of people responded.

WTF is Robert Downey Jr's dog doing?
Jamie East @jamieeast

WTF is Robert Downey Jr's dog doing?

They had some...ideas.

@jamieeast Well, doggie-style, it appears.
Dane Rauschenberg @SeeDaneRun

@jamieeast Well, doggie-style, it appears.

Oh god...no.

@jamieeast lmaOoooooO chowing down on some kibble.
Jodie Abacus @JodieAbacus

@jamieeast lmaOoooooO chowing down on some kibble.

STAHP.

@jamieeast @mrchrisaddison he's burying a bone!
Paul Johnson @PaulPfj

@jamieeast @mrchrisaddison he's burying a bone!

And of course, people memed it.

@jamieeast Fifty Shades Ruffer
Ross O'Brien @RossO_Brien

@jamieeast Fifty Shades Ruffer

Ugh.

@jamieeast THIRTY SECONDS LATER...
Will Chich @WillChich

@jamieeast THIRTY SECONDS LATER...

Are you ashamed of yourself, dog?

.@jamieeast
Swoz @ChairmanBLAOW

.@jamieeast

@jamieeast @Cryptoterra new avi
piss @snakepiss_llc

@jamieeast @Cryptoterra new avi

