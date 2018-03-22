Instagram Is Finally Changing Your Feed To Make It More Chronological After Years Of Begging

(Remember when everyone wouldn't stop begging you to turn on notifications for them? A simpler time.)

- What do we want ? - A chronological instagram feed ! - When do we want it ? - 2 hours ago ! - 18 hours ago ! - Sponsored post ! - 43 minutes ago ! - 2 hours ago ! - Sponsored post ! - 15 minutes ago ! - Account suggestion ! - 1 hour ago ! - 15 hours ago ! - Sponsored post !

And in the two years since... People have been complaining.

As 2018 rolled around, some were hopeful.

No, the old completely chronological timeline is not back. However, Instagram is tweaking the algorithm so "newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed."

A spokesperson for Instagram told BuzzFeed News that Instagram has made a number of changes to the feed, "including an adjustment so that very old content does not get bumped up higher in feed."

He added it will "bring the more recent, timely stuff to the top."