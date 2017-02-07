This Teen Got Her Instagrams Noticed By A Celebrity With This Simple Hack

Kylie has been doing an Instagram trick for years that is pretty random, but also kind of genius. She edits her photos on Instagram, and then DMs them to singer Austin Mahone.

She explained to BuzzFeed News that she likes to edit her photos using Instagram's filters, and then post them on other social media.

"I always like the Instagram filter better, so I would edit them on Instagram, send them to him so that they would save to my camera roll, and then post on Twitter or Facebook," she said.

She said she picked Mahone because she used to be a huge fan of his, and she figured he wouldn't ever see them. She said she has sent him "at least 40" photos.

"It's been awhile, and it's been of everything," she said. "Prom, homecoming, my friends and I, my sister, my cousins, New Year's Eve, my boyfriend, my dog... I've sent him a lot."