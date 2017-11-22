These Completely Insane Photos Of LA Traffic Will Make You Super Excited To Travel For Thanksgiving

BuzzFeed News

♫ Over the river and through the woods, to sit on the highway we go.♫

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 22, 2017, at 11:03 a.m. ET

If you need to travel through Los Angeles for Thanksgiving this year, pack some snacks. Insane aerial footage from the area is showing the city's highways are a virtual hellscape.

Aerial footage shows bumper-to-bumper traffic in Los Angeles as Americans get a head start on Thanksgiving travel.… https://t.co/I9Mgk3mQUO
ABC News @ABC

Aerial footage shows bumper-to-bumper traffic in Los Angeles as Americans get a head start on Thanksgiving travel.… https://t.co/I9Mgk3mQUO

Ah, what a nice, leisurely drive.

Aerial footage shows traffic gridlock in Los Angeles as the Thanksgiving travel rush begins
CNN @CNN

Aerial footage shows traffic gridlock in Los Angeles as the Thanksgiving travel rush begins

You can really see the sights this way, you know?

Aerial views show major traffic congestion in #LosAngeles as people get a head start on their Thanksgiving travel.
Fox News @FoxNews

Aerial views show major traffic congestion in #LosAngeles as people get a head start on their Thanksgiving travel.

Such beauty.

Omg 😩😩 Thanksgiving traffic already in Los Angeles #ICant
NJLALA.com @OooLaLaBlog

Omg 😩😩 Thanksgiving traffic already in Los Angeles #ICant

People were pretty shook by the images.

Other Cities: We have traffic Los Angeles: Hold my beer
☠️ Bonez ☠️ @T_Bonezzz_

Other Cities: We have traffic Los Angeles: Hold my beer

And some had jokes.

Traffic in Los Angeles looks like the @trailblazers logo. (Credit @darrenrovell )
GpaJimR87 @ImJimR87

Traffic in Los Angeles looks like the @trailblazers logo. (Credit @darrenrovell )

Oh Mike, you clever dog.

If you turn image of Los Angeles traffic 90 degrees it looks like a dragon.
Mike LaChance @MikeLaChance33

If you turn image of Los Angeles traffic 90 degrees it looks like a dragon.

Others reveled in the schadenfreude.

There is a morbid fascination with Los Angeles traffic at Thanksgiving... https://t.co/vvvPJiO8qT
Anne LaBarbera @AnneLaBarbera

There is a morbid fascination with Los Angeles traffic at Thanksgiving... https://t.co/vvvPJiO8qT

But Angelenos were pretty cool about it all.

Traffic: if you're from Los Angeles, it's Zen. You just let go and be at one with the smog and flashing lights on the 405.
Clerk of Election @ElectionBabe

Traffic: if you're from Los Angeles, it's Zen. You just let go and be at one with the smog and flashing lights on the 405.

Some people said the image even warmed their hearts.

Why did this make me tear up? I miss you Los Angeles! Even your notorious traffic. &lt;3 https://t.co/8iGRXJDRTS
Janet Jeffus @janetjeffus

Why did this make me tear up? I miss you Los Angeles! Even your notorious traffic. &lt;3 https://t.co/8iGRXJDRTS

❤️

My dear lovely LOS ANGELES .. I miss your traffic https://t.co/SMYtrTxU1j
Sherif Hamdy @Sheriflio

My dear lovely LOS ANGELES .. I miss your traffic https://t.co/SMYtrTxU1j

See you in 10 hours, friends and family!

@mimi_jadallah @ABC @d_aaniellee @jelenamandrapa @Tamaraakj I’m still driving 😭
Andrea Mandrapa @AMandrapa

@mimi_jadallah @ABC @d_aaniellee @jelenamandrapa @Tamaraakj I’m still driving 😭

