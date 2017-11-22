These Completely Insane Photos Of LA Traffic Will Make You Super Excited To Travel For Thanksgiving
♫ Over the river and through the woods, to sit on the highway we go.♫
If you need to travel through Los Angeles for Thanksgiving this year, pack some snacks. Insane aerial footage from the area is showing the city's highways are a virtual hellscape.
Ah, what a nice, leisurely drive.
You can really see the sights this way, you know?
Such beauty.
People were pretty shook by the images.
And some had jokes.
Oh Mike, you clever dog.
Others reveled in the schadenfreude.
But Angelenos were pretty cool about it all.
Some people said the image even warmed their hearts.
❤️
See you in 10 hours, friends and family!
