Katy Perry Tricked A 19-Year-Old "American Idol" Contestant Into Kissing Her And He Did NOT Like It

An American Idol contestant said he felt "uncomfortable" when Katy Perry kissed him during his audition — after he told the judges he had never been kissed.

Benjamin Glaze, 20, of Oklahoma, auditioned for the show last October when he was 19, he told the New York Times .

In his audition, which aired this week, he broke the ice with the judges by telling them he had never been kissed. Perry immediately called him over to her, where he, turning red, gave her a chaste kiss on the cheek.

Perry complained, so Glaze agreed to start over. When he leaned in the second time, Perry surprised him with a kiss on the lips. The teen fell over in surprise.

Glaze told the Times he was "a tad bit uncomfortable" by the kiss, and if Perry had asked to kiss him, he would have said no.

“I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’” he said. “But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”