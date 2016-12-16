People Are LOLing At This Guy Who Tried To Pick Up A Girl After She Asked For Class Notes

This is Savannah Gibson, an 18-year-old from Houston, pictured with her brother. She is currently a college student in College Station, Texas.

Before she texted him, she said they "had talked in class multiple times."

She told BuzzFeed News she "barely knew him," but they exchanged numbers to help each other out in the class.

Recently, Gibson struck up a conversation with a guy in one of her classes after she asked him a question.

Gibson said she decided to text the guy because she wanted to get some class notes. The ensuing conversation was...confusing.

The guy asked Gibson how old she was, and when she said 18, he got super weird about it.

"Got me feelin like a pervert over here god damn," he wrote.

Gibson said the whole thing was really confusing because she really did just want the notes.

"At first I thought he was kidding and I laughed, then when I realized he was serious I was super confused and thought it was Twitter-worthy," she said.

She added: "I guess we were on different pages."