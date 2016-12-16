BuzzFeed News

People Are LOLing At This Guy Who Tried To Pick Up A Girl After She Asked For Class Notes

She just wanted the review?

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on December 16, 2016, at 12:45 p.m. ET

This is Savannah Gibson, an 18-year-old from Houston, pictured with her brother. She is currently a college student in College Station, Texas.

Savannah Gibson

Recently, Gibson struck up a conversation with a guy in one of her classes after she asked him a question.

She told BuzzFeed News she "barely knew him," but they exchanged numbers to help each other out in the class.

Before she texted him, she said they "had talked in class multiple times."

Gibson said she decided to text the guy because she wanted to get some class notes. The ensuing conversation was...confusing.

The guy asked Gibson how old she was, and when she said 18, he got super weird about it.

"Got me feelin like a pervert over here god damn," he wrote.

Gibson said the whole thing was really confusing because she really did just want the notes.

"At first I thought he was kidding and I laughed, then when I realized he was serious I was super confused and thought it was Twitter-worthy," she said.

She added: "I guess we were on different pages."

She decided to tweet out the exchange and wrote, "Where did I .... I'm so confused I hate u boys." A lot of people could relate, and it's been retweeted more than 80,000 times.

where did I .... I'm so confused I hate u boys
sav @sav_gibson

where did I .... I'm so confused I hate u boys

A lot of women were just like, SMH.

@sav_gibson all she trynna do is pass her damn finals
girl lover @ogrita_

@sav_gibson all she trynna do is pass her damn finals

And a lot of guys were confused too.

@sav_gibson @Johnson20XX part of me thinks that was his pickup game. Awful.
Benjamin Sawyer @sketchsawyer

@sav_gibson @Johnson20XX part of me thinks that was his pickup game. Awful.

They just didn't get it.

@sav_gibson @mama_sabss You'd think you asked him to send nudes or something. Unless I'm so old now that PDF and Review means nudes
Super Chiver @THESuperChiver

@sav_gibson @mama_sabss You'd think you asked him to send nudes or something. Unless I'm so old now that PDF and Review means nudes

"This guy is extra."

@sav_gibson this guy is extra.
peruvian puff pepper @kriishelle

@sav_gibson this guy is extra.

Gibson said she meant the tweet to be "harmless and funny," and she wouldn't have done it if she'd known it would go so viral. The guy wasn't pleased.

Savannah Gibson

She said things have been pretty awkward in class.

"He gave me some pretty nasty glares in class but other than that hasn't spoken to me since," she said.

