Bill O'Reilly Dragged His Innocent Corgi Into The NFL Kneeling Debate, And Now People Are Dragging Him
"Bill O'Reilly doesn't know dogs have knees."
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has been pretty silent since he was fired from the network in April.
One thing he has been doing is posting photos on Instagram of his very cute corgi Holly.
In fact, his whole Instagram is almost entirely Holly pics. All of the captions are pretty simple.
But for some reason, on Monday, O'Reilly decided to spice up his normal Holly pic by wading into the kneeling debate in the NFL. "Holly would never take a knee during the National Anthem even if she had knees," he wrote on this photo.
He got a lot of reaction on both Instagram and Twitter!
People are mad Holly was being dragged into this debate.
And many wanted justice for Holly.
"She's a DOG and doesn't understand racism. If she could, she'd probably be as anxious to do something about the problem as the rest of us," said one Holly stan.
They tweeted photos of their own dogs to counter it.
But most people's response was, um, dogs have knees.
They really do!
It's true!
Things r now getting weird.
TL;DR: It's 2017, so people are yelling at Bill O'Reilly online that his dog is both woke and has knees.
