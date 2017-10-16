BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Bill O'Reilly Dragged His Innocent Corgi Into The NFL Kneeling Debate, And Now People Are Dragging Him

news

Bill O'Reilly Dragged His Innocent Corgi Into The NFL Kneeling Debate, And Now People Are Dragging Him

"Bill O'Reilly doesn't know dogs have knees."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 16, 2017, at 3:26 p.m. ET

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has been pretty silent since he was fired from the network in April.

Apparently, he now has a podcast.
Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

Apparently, he now has a podcast.

One thing he has been doing is posting photos on Instagram of his very cute corgi Holly.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram

In fact, his whole Instagram is almost entirely Holly pics. All of the captions are pretty simple.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram

But for some reason, on Monday, O'Reilly decided to spice up his normal Holly pic by wading into the kneeling debate in the NFL. "Holly would never take a knee during the National Anthem even if she had knees," he wrote on this photo.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

He got a lot of reaction on both Instagram and Twitter!

Holly would never take a knee during the National Anthem even if she had knees. Check her out on Instagram:… https://t.co/SwwFZbxGbx
Bill O'Reilly @billoreilly

Holly would never take a knee during the National Anthem even if she had knees. Check her out on Instagram:… https://t.co/SwwFZbxGbx

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are mad Holly was being dragged into this debate.

@billoreilly Shut it O'Reilly. Any dog would make a better person than you because they have no concept of bigotry and misogyny.
sue morgan @katmai_bear

@billoreilly Shut it O'Reilly. Any dog would make a better person than you because they have no concept of bigotry and misogyny.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many wanted justice for Holly.

Only Bill O’Reilly could be the owner of the world’s only sad corgi https://t.co/96bGth6ucv
the percolator @chessrockwell_

Only Bill O’Reilly could be the owner of the world’s only sad corgi https://t.co/96bGth6ucv

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She's a DOG and doesn't understand racism. If she could, she'd probably be as anxious to do something about the problem as the rest of us," said one Holly stan.

@billoreilly She's a DOG and doesn't understand racism. If she could, she'd probably be as anxious to do something… https://t.co/9gfVnaRoia
Jill Woodie @jill_woodie

@billoreilly She's a DOG and doesn't understand racism. If she could, she'd probably be as anxious to do something… https://t.co/9gfVnaRoia

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They tweeted photos of their own dogs to counter it.

@billoreilly Wish she was more like Louie in standing with any and all doggos who want to exercise their constituti… https://t.co/XEXhCT6hcT
Sam @sam_vanhefty

@billoreilly Wish she was more like Louie in standing with any and all doggos who want to exercise their constituti… https://t.co/XEXhCT6hcT

Reply Retweet Favorite

But most people's response was, um, dogs have knees.

Among other distortions of reality, the denial of systemic racism can lead to an inability to acknowledge the exist… https://t.co/ip3XadqTWc
Justin Klassen @jklassen4

Among other distortions of reality, the denial of systemic racism can lead to an inability to acknowledge the exist… https://t.co/ip3XadqTWc

Reply Retweet Favorite

They really do!

Corgis have knees, you racist fuck https://t.co/YsZrnuX3cV
Julie Alderman @juliealderman_

Corgis have knees, you racist fuck https://t.co/YsZrnuX3cV

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's true!

Bill O'Reilly doesn't know dogs have knees. https://t.co/ktg8bmlhg1
Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

Bill O'Reilly doesn't know dogs have knees. https://t.co/ktg8bmlhg1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Things r now getting weird.

Holly the corgi with the skull of Bill O’Reilly, whom she ate. #stinktober
Vore Gidal 💀🍴 @aurora_f

Holly the corgi with the skull of Bill O’Reilly, whom she ate. #stinktober

Reply Retweet Favorite

TL;DR: It's 2017, so people are yelling at Bill O'Reilly online that his dog is both woke and has knees.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram

Get me out of here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT