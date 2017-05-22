BuzzFeed News

People Are Saying It Looks Like Melania Trump Slapped Donald Trump's Hand Away

Hmmm.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 22, 2017, at 11:37 a.m. ET

On Monday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump landed in Tel Aviv for the second stop of their international tour.

Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images

They were greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, along with other officials.

Ilia Yefimovich / Getty Images

After posing for photos, the group walked down a red carpet away from the crowds. Netanyahu and his wife were holding hands, and it seems Trump tried to grab his wife's hand as well. But then...this happened.

Did Melania just refuse to hold Trump's hand? 🤔
Tomer Meiri @tomermeiri

Did Melania just refuse to hold Trump's hand? 🤔

Did she just bat his hand away?

Most of America feels the same, Melania
Karen Civil @KarenCivil

Most of America feels the same, Melania

😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳

בזמן שדיברנו על הסלפי עם חזן, מסתבר שפספסנו את זה
Haaretz הארץ @Haaretz

בזמן שדיברנו על הסלפי עם חזן, מסתבר שפספסנו את זה

A lot of people said it sure looked like Melania Trump slapped her husband's hand away from her.

LOL! Melania in Tel Aviv is as MISERABLE, as Melania in the U.S. Watch her push away the CREEP's hand. PRICELESS😂😂… https://t.co/Y06e3NLYv2
Voice of Reason @raggapegs

LOL! Melania in Tel Aviv is as MISERABLE, as Melania in the U.S. Watch her push away the CREEP's hand. PRICELESS😂😂… https://t.co/Y06e3NLYv2

Some were all about it.

What did Melania's 5 fingers say to Trump's hand? SLAP! 😭
Legends @LegendsofCH

What did Melania's 5 fingers say to Trump's hand? SLAP! 😭

"We are all Melania."

We are all Melania. https://t.co/rGWSPrhvXc
Matt McDermott @mattmfm

We are all Melania. https://t.co/rGWSPrhvXc

Some wondered what she was thinking.

@fellowgoodrobin @LeahHardingAJE @raggapegs With that move on the international stage, I think Melania was delibera… https://t.co/Rgff9fqHvv
MattO @STRAYAHUNT

@fellowgoodrobin @LeahHardingAJE @raggapegs With that move on the international stage, I think Melania was delibera… https://t.co/Rgff9fqHvv

"Melania wants nothing to do with him. 9 days with Trump she can't wait to get back to her sanctuary in New York," one person speculated.

@raggapegs Melania wants nothing to do with him. 9 days with Trump she can't wait to get back to her sanctuary in New York.
debdlund @DebdLun

@raggapegs Melania wants nothing to do with him. 9 days with Trump she can't wait to get back to her sanctuary in New York.

However, others said that people were reading the interaction wrong.

@raggapegs She was lagging behind, Trump was signaling her to speed up. She did look annoyed by the gesture however.
Katarina @Welly_World

@raggapegs She was lagging behind, Trump was signaling her to speed up. She did look annoyed by the gesture however.

Or said it was fake news.

Ut-oh Media, Melania is charming the planet with style, grace and kindness. How are you going to leak this into something terrible?
Bill Mitchell @mitchellvii

Ut-oh Media, Melania is charming the planet with style, grace and kindness. How are you going to leak this into something terrible?

  1. So, what do you think is happening in the video?

