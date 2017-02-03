Teens Are Losing It Over This Report On The "Secret" Language Of Emojis
"Skull, arrow, and flame...I hope you die in a fire."
Teens are absolutely roasting this news report about the "secret language of emojis" that parents need to know about.
The report is from Q13 News in Washington state and aired on Wednesday.
It was captured on video by 19-year-old Bryan of Auburn, Washington, who told BuzzFeed News he saw it on the 9 p.m. news.
He said he decided to record it because he "found it funny how the things he was saying were completely irrelevant."
"I feel like there were older people that just looked at the emojis and put stuff together to make it seem believable," he said.
So what is this secret ~code~? Q13's John Hopperstad reported that a combo of this emoji and a couple means "Don't tell your parents."
A simple fox? That means the teen wants to sneak out.
This combo? "I hope you die in a fire."
And 👀 means "send nudes." "Oh my gosh!" the female anchor with Hopperstad exclaimed.
The report cites a cybersecurity expert for the code.
"Parents have to get involved, learn what their kids are doing," Bryan Seely, who runs his own cybersecurity company, told the station. "There are millions of people out there who can contact your kids, and you want them to be able to say that's not okay, I'm going to move on, and you set the example for them."
Bryan said he put the video on Twitter because he wasn't sure if it was funny, or if he was out of touch. But many teens agreed with him it was absurd, and began trolling.
Others were just like, wat.
They began to try out the ~hot~ new lingo themselves.
Luckily, now we can translate this.
Those darn kids.
Bryan said the reaction to his tweet has been totally bonkers.
"I just really hope that people got a good laugh from it, which I'm about 99% sure that they did," he said.
