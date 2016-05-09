BuzzFeed News

A Bernie Sanders Staffer Used His Boss To Help Him Propose

What a wingman.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 9, 2016, at 11:23 a.m. ET

Sen. Bernie Sanders has been a pretty busy guy the past few months, but he still has time to be wingman for a bro.

One of the Democratic presidential candidate's staffers posted on Twitter that he pulled off a great proposal this weekend, with a little help from his boss.

Hector Sigala @hgsigala

She said yes! 😃

Hector Sigala, the campaign's social media director, said he proposed to Kimberley Riofrio using the below video from Sanders.

Hector Sigala @hgsigala

Thanks for the assist, Bernie. #Engaged

Sanders starts out the video by talking about his campaign, before calling out Riofrio by name. He then says, "Hector has a question for you!"

"He's a good guy, why don't you help him out?" Sanders said with a smile.

People said the proposal seemed totally perfect.

@hgsigala Congrats and I love @BernieSanders even more now.
Miss Christine @missxtinemusic

@hgsigala Congrats and I love @BernieSanders even more now.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And that it made them feel the Bern even more.

@missxtinemusic @hgsigala @BernieSanders Just when I think I can't admire him more, he does something like this.
Omair Sheikh @omairsheikh5

@missxtinemusic @hgsigala @BernieSanders Just when I think I can't admire him more, he does something like this.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Sigala and the Sanders campaign for more on the proposal.

