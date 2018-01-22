An Instagrammer Complained About The Caviar Served At Trump’s Resort And People Are Furious

"I don't like to eat caviar with plastic. It shouldn't be served that way, I wasn't tasting gelato flavors."

The bash at the president's Florida resort instead featured his son Eric, among other Trump backers, with tickets to the Saturday event costing a minimum of $100,000 per couple.

Many who attended the party at Trump's Florida resort posted photos of themselves enjoying the weekend.

"I hate to do this, but this is a total #disgrace , #shame on #maralago , you can’t serve caviar with plastic spoons! Please offer your caviar with mother of pearl spoons and dishes! Wait until you see the accompaniments...#horriblepresentation," they wrote.

@Vacayinbae, a Florida resident who declined to share their name with BuzzFeed News, wrote on Instagram they were disgusted.

However, one person was NOT so happy. Instagram user @vacayinbae was dining at a Mar-a-Lago restaurant over the weekend when they were served THIS.

They then shared another photo of the subpar "accompaniments" paired with the appetizer. @Vacayinbae told BuzzFeed News they were not at the Trump event, but were dining at the resort's restaurant on the same night.

@Vacayinbae said they were "legitimately upset" that they were served caviar with plastic spoons.

"I don't like to eat caviar with plastic. It shouldn't be served that way, I wasn't tasting gelato flavors," they said via Instagram message.

However, they said Mar-a-Lago is a "beautiful place with beautiful people."

"The food was amazing, just the caviar presentation wasn't what I expected," they said.