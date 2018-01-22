BuzzFeed News

An Instagrammer Complained About The Caviar Served At Trump’s Resort And People Are Furious

"I don't like to eat caviar with plastic. It shouldn't be served that way, I wasn't tasting gelato flavors."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 22, 2018, at 4:20 p.m. ET

Donors and friends of President Trump gathered at Mar-a-Lago this weekend for a fundraiser to celebrate his first year in office. The president was supposed to attend, but the government shutdown kept him in Washington.

The bash at the president's Florida resort instead featured his son Eric, among other Trump backers, with tickets to the Saturday event costing a minimum of $100,000 per couple.

Many who attended the party at Trump's Florida resort posted photos of themselves enjoying the weekend.

However, one person was NOT so happy. Instagram user @vacayinbae was dining at a Mar-a-Lago restaurant over the weekend when they were served THIS.

@Vacayinbae, a Florida resident who declined to share their name with BuzzFeed News, wrote on Instagram they were disgusted.

"I hate to do this, but this is a total #disgrace , #shame on #maralago , you can’t serve caviar with plastic spoons! Please offer your caviar with mother of pearl spoons and dishes! Wait until you see the accompaniments...#horriblepresentation," they wrote.

They then shared another photo of the subpar "accompaniments" paired with the appetizer. @Vacayinbae told BuzzFeed News they were not at the Trump event, but were dining at the resort's restaurant on the same night.

@Vacayinbae said they were "legitimately upset" that they were served caviar with plastic spoons.

"I don't like to eat caviar with plastic. It shouldn't be served that way, I wasn't tasting gelato flavors," they said via Instagram message.

However, they said Mar-a-Lago is a "beautiful place with beautiful people."

"The food was amazing, just the caviar presentation wasn't what I expected," they said.

Unfortunately for @vacayinbae, the post from their Instagram account, which was only followed by about 100 people at the time, was swiftly picked up on Twitter and falsely connected to the Trump event. People slammed it as out of touch.

Anna Massoglia @annalecta

Mar-a-Lago guests paying $100k or more per couple to attend Trump’s inauguration anniversary political fundraising… https://t.co/PhVzyJq09z

They used it to vent their frustrations about Trump supporters in general.

Brian Beutler @brianbeutler

The forgotten men and women of the Rust Belt also understand that [checks notes] caviar should be served with mothe… https://t.co/5mPcWRVkya

And, of course, they linked it to the government shutdown.

Working Families Party @WorkingFamilies

Current #TrumpShutdown status: Republican donors furious about their *caviar spoons* as Dreamers face prospect of m… https://t.co/4uKPgXwmnk

"A nation in turmoil."

Jake Oliver @jolivernyc

A nation in turmoil: Government shut down. Kids without health care through CHIP. Dreamers facing deportation. Tru… https://t.co/3o32niKbUR

"Elites traumatized."

Ted Slowik @tedslowik

Amid government shutdown, elites traumatized by caviar served with *gasp* plastic spoons at Mar-a-Lago.… https://t.co/pZfsHQymOo

@Vacayinbae said they "feel bad" their photo went viral, and hope they can return to the resort.

"I will go back if I don't get blacklisted from all of this," they said. "I didn't intend this to become such a 'shit show,' I was really surprised is all."

A spokesperson for Mar-a-Lago did not return BuzzFeed News' request for comment on the caviar catastrophe.

