People Are Dying Laughing Over This Excellent Troll Of A Yeezy Sweatshirt
"The last day of middle school" collection.
Kanye West debuted his latest offerings in his fashion line, dubbed Yeezy Season 5, last month at New York Fashion Week. Since then, photos of his creations have been floating around the internet, like this Adidas-esque sweatshirt covered in writing.
Here's a close-up shot of the sweatshirt in all its ~glory~.
But as many people pointed out, the sweatshirt looks pretty familiar...like something we all have buried in our closet.
Remember doing this on the last day of middle or elementary school? Looks pretty spot-on.
"How your shirt look on the last day of school."
Is one of the notes on there "HAGS?"
In fact, most of us still have that shirt somewhere.
People are now digging out their shirts from the back of their dressers to show off their ~swag~.
Damn girl, that's trendy.
This guy wins the day.
And, of course, people have now been inspired by Kanye and are selling their shirts.
"Who needs Yeezy Season 5 when you can buy my 8th Grade school shirt for serious discount!"
