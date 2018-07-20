The Beloved Kids Clothing Line Gymboree Has A New ~Trendy~ Look And Parents Absolutely Hate It

"We want prints that look like kids, not 'little hipsters.'"

The company exited bankruptcy in September 2017, saying it had wiped out $900 million of debt.

This week, the brand launched a new ~look~ and style. Gymboree fans — who were devoted to the brand's whimsical style, quality, and price — were pumped to see what was coming.

However, things were very different. Previously, the brand was best known for cutesy matching kids outfits, like this puppy ensemble.

Their new line is different, with more separates and more understated clothing.

“Moms today grew up shopping at H&M and Forever 21,” he said. “They are used to creating their own style.”

Fans of the old brand, however, are NOT happy. Furious moms and dads have inundated the brand's social media, calling the new line overpriced and basic.

Many fans said they were very disappointed by the changes.

"What made your clothes so great was a combination of quality and great prints and designs for babies and toddlers. Now you look like another Gap," said one.

Another said the clothing was no longer "special."

"The reasons I loved shopping here, particularly the fun, whimsical, different collections you had, are no more," said one commenter.