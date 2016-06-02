BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

There Is A New Twinkie With Green Filling For The "Ghostbusters" Movie

news / ghostbustersbadge

There Is A New Twinkie With Green Filling For The "Ghostbusters" Movie

Cool or gross?

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 2, 2016, at 3:08 p.m. ET

Hostess announced on Thursday it has teamed up with Sony Pictures to release a Ghostbusters themed Twinkie, complete with green "slime" filling.

Hostess Brands, LLC

The "slime" is key lime flavor, in case you were wondering.

Hostess said in a press release that it decided to create the ghostly treat in honor of the new, all-female version of the phantasm fighters, whose film is being released on July 15.

The packages feature the "no ghost" sign from the films.

"Just like Twinkies, Ghostbusters has a loyal fan base that has remained passionate for generations," spokeswoman Ellen Copaken said. "We hope fans are just as excited as we are to help bring this incredible franchise to life."

The company also said it was excited to create a Twinkie for the film because of the iconic line in the original: "That's a big Twinkie."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"It's only natural for Hostess to participate in a partnership with Ghostbusters, given the Twinkie's appearance in the original movie," Copaken said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But people are a little skeptical about the Twinkie's, shall we say, unique color.

A treat only a kid could love? Ghostbusters 'slime' filled Twinkies https://t.co/dfg8KFuuTp
Janet Patton @janetpattonhl

A treat only a kid could love? Ghostbusters 'slime' filled Twinkies https://t.co/dfg8KFuuTp

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although, one person wrote on Twitter that it didn't taste much different than a normal Twinkie.

Had a #Ghostbusters Twinkie earlier it was nice but eating the green filling my body just was telling me not too
Josh Mallen @MegaMalixir

Had a #Ghostbusters Twinkie earlier it was nice but eating the green filling my body just was telling me not too

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Twinkie isn't the only treat fans can celebrate the film with. Hi-C also launched a reboot of its Ecto-Cooler recently to honor the new movie.

@

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT