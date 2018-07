People Are Seriously Bummed After A Huge NYC Music Festival Was Cancelled Over Weather

The Governor's Ball, or "GovBall," is a big, annual, three-day music festival held on New York City's Randall's Island. This year, it featured artists like The Killers, Lord Huron, and Beck.

On Sunday, festival-goers were slated to see Kanye West and Death Cab for Cutie perform. But in the morning the festival announced its third day was cancelled due to rain and the possibility of lightning.

The festival organizers said they made the decision to cancel the event because the "safety of fans, artists and crew always comes first."

"We are just as devastated as you," they said.