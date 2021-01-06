Here Are The Best Memes And Tweets From People Celebrating The Democrats Winning In Georgia
"2021 came out swinging."
Democrats officially took Senate control on Wednesday after sweeping both runoff elections in Georgia.
Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock beat Republican incumbents Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler to move the party to a 50-50 split in the Senate, which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve over as the tie-breaking vote.
All over the internet, people who supported the Democrats had a lot to celebrate.
Especially Black voters, who are being credited with showing up in a big way for the candidates.
Many celebrated that it seems Georgia has officially gone blue.
And joked about Trump's call, in which he threatened the Georgia secretary of state to change the general election results, as being a deciding factor.
@jewday
They caught him in 4K, they caught him on camera lmaoooo #fyp #meme #lego #dancing #legostarwarspfp #georgia #politics #biden2020 #trump2020♬ Rather Be - Random Content
As well as other current events.
Of course, there was a lot of love for Stacey Abrams.
As well as dunking on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will lose his control of the Senate.
@conwilk
senate MINORITY leader #mitchmcconnell #kamalaharris #georgia #flipthesenate♬ original sound - Blameitonkway
Many people also pointed out that Ossoff is the first millennial elected to the Senate.
It's a vibe.
All in all, people are feeling good about 2021.
