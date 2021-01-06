 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Best Memes And Tweets From People Celebrating The Democrats Winning In Georgia

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are The Best Memes And Tweets From People Celebrating The Democrats Winning In Georgia

"2021 came out swinging."

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 6, 2021, at 11:28 a.m. ET

Democrats officially took Senate control on Wednesday after sweeping both runoff elections in Georgia.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock beat Republican incumbents Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler to move the party to a 50-50 split in the Senate, which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve over as the tie-breaking vote.

All over the internet, people who supported the Democrats had a lot to celebrate.

Morning!! Thank you Georgia!! #TheView
Jackie~🐶Champ &amp; Major first dogs @jdb231

Morning!! Thank you Georgia!! #TheView

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @jdb231

Especially Black voters, who are being credited with showing up in a big way for the candidates.

Literally every minority waking up today in Georgia #GAelection
yeet fam @brownman_swag

Literally every minority waking up today in Georgia #GAelection

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @brownman_swag
@NBCPolitics Georgia black voters to Loeffler
Ebony Gorilla @ebonyleoaprd

@NBCPolitics Georgia black voters to Loeffler

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ebonyleoaprd
dems from other swing states looking at what black women did in georgia like
daniel wevik @danielwevik

dems from other swing states looking at what black women did in georgia like

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @danielwevik

Many celebrated that it seems Georgia has officially gone blue.

Georgia said it’s not a phase mom, it’s a lifestyle
𝔫𝔞𝔤𝔶 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔞𝔧 🍑 @keithlnagy

Georgia said it’s not a phase mom, it’s a lifestyle

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @keithlnagy

And joked about Trump's call, in which he threatened the Georgia secretary of state to change the general election results, as being a deciding factor.

@jewday

They caught him in 4K, they caught him on camera lmaoooo #fyp #meme #lego #dancing #legostarwarspfp #georgia #politics #biden2020 #trump2020

♬ Rather Be - Random Content

As well as other current events.

Georgia Senate Covid-19 runoffs coverage vaccines 🤝 increasing excitement about needles
Eric Geller @ericgeller

Georgia Senate Covid-19 runoffs coverage vaccines 🤝 increasing excitement about needles

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ericgeller

Of course, there was a lot of love for Stacey Abrams.

@DecisionDeskHQ @ossoff
Dan Saffer @odannyboy

@DecisionDeskHQ @ossoff

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @odannyboy
This is a Stacey Abrams stan account now
Saint Hoax @SaintHoax

This is a Stacey Abrams stan account now

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SaintHoax

As well as dunking on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will lose his control of the Senate.

@conwilk

senate MINORITY leader #mitchmcconnell #kamalaharris #georgia #flipthesenate

♬ original sound - Blameitonkway

Many people also pointed out that Ossoff is the first millennial elected to the Senate.

Our next US Senator was 19 when Fergalicious came out
Xorje Olivares @XorjeO

Our next US Senator was 19 when Fergalicious came out

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @XorjeO
A historic moment in the making - GA elects first ever US Senator who follows @dril
yonder mitch @unrealchill

A historic moment in the making - GA elects first ever US Senator who follows @dril

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @unrealchill

It's a vibe.

Congratulations to Jon Ossoff, the first U.S. Senator to catch a computer virus while trying to download the Garden State soundtrack from Limewire
Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

Congratulations to Jon Ossoff, the first U.S. Senator to catch a computer virus while trying to download the Garden State soundtrack from Limewire

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @gilbertjasono

All in all, people are feeling good about 2021.

The $2000 stimmy is back, Mitch is ditched, caillou is finished, Kanye and Kim are over......all within 6 days of 2021. We did it, Joe.
Mihrimah BLACK LIVES MATTER | @Mihrimah_FS

The $2000 stimmy is back, Mitch is ditched, caillou is finished, Kanye and Kim are over......all within 6 days of 2021. We did it, Joe.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Mihrimah_FS
6 days into the new year and already we got Caillou cancelled, $2000 coming our way, Mitch is ditched, and Kanye cheating on Kim with Jeffree Star.... 2021 came out swinging
Mihrimah BLACK LIVES MATTER | @Mihrimah_FS

6 days into the new year and already we got Caillou cancelled, $2000 coming our way, Mitch is ditched, and Kanye cheating on Kim with Jeffree Star.... 2021 came out swinging

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Mihrimah_FS

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT