Here Are The Best Memes And Tweets From People Celebrating The Democrats Winning In Georgia

Democrats officially took Senate control on Wednesday after sweeping both runoff elections in Georgia.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock beat Republican incumbents Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler to move the party to a 50-50 split in the Senate, which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve over as the tie-breaking vote.

All over the internet, people who supported the Democrats had a lot to celebrate.